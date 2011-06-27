Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$522
|$1,185
|$1,523
|Clean
|$466
|$1,058
|$1,363
|Average
|$353
|$802
|$1,044
|Rough
|$240
|$546
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,257
|$1,577
|Clean
|$561
|$1,122
|$1,411
|Average
|$425
|$851
|$1,080
|Rough
|$289
|$579
|$749
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,220
|$1,523
|Clean
|$554
|$1,088
|$1,363
|Average
|$420
|$825
|$1,044
|Rough
|$286
|$562
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,210
|$1,523
|Clean
|$528
|$1,079
|$1,363
|Average
|$400
|$818
|$1,044
|Rough
|$272
|$557
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,400
|$1,721
|Clean
|$683
|$1,249
|$1,541
|Average
|$517
|$947
|$1,179
|Rough
|$352
|$645
|$818
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,183
|$1,523
|Clean
|$459
|$1,055
|$1,363
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,044
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,183
|$1,523
|Clean
|$459
|$1,055
|$1,363
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,044
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,183
|$1,523
|Clean
|$459
|$1,055
|$1,363
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,044
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$728
|$1,257
|$1,523
|Clean
|$649
|$1,122
|$1,363
|Average
|$492
|$851
|$1,044
|Rough
|$335
|$579
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,191
|$1,523
|Clean
|$480
|$1,062
|$1,363
|Average
|$364
|$805
|$1,044
|Rough
|$247
|$549
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,204
|$1,523
|Clean
|$516
|$1,075
|$1,363
|Average
|$391
|$815
|$1,044
|Rough
|$266
|$555
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,257
|$1,536
|Clean
|$629
|$1,122
|$1,375
|Average
|$477
|$851
|$1,052
|Rough
|$324
|$579
|$730
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,183
|$1,523
|Clean
|$459
|$1,055
|$1,363
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,044
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$568
|$1,201
|$1,523
|Clean
|$507
|$1,071
|$1,363
|Average
|$384
|$812
|$1,044
|Rough
|$262
|$553
|$724
Estimated values
1992 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,234
|$1,523
|Clean
|$592
|$1,101
|$1,363
|Average
|$449
|$835
|$1,044
|Rough
|$305
|$569
|$724