Estimated values
2008 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,106
|$6,140
|$7,333
|Clean
|$3,909
|$5,843
|$6,949
|Average
|$3,515
|$5,248
|$6,181
|Rough
|$3,120
|$4,653
|$5,414
Estimated values
2008 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,213
|$6,480
|$7,806
|Clean
|$4,010
|$6,166
|$7,397
|Average
|$3,606
|$5,538
|$6,580
|Rough
|$3,201
|$4,911
|$5,763
Estimated values
2008 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$6,888
|$8,196
|Clean
|$4,439
|$6,554
|$7,767
|Average
|$3,991
|$5,887
|$6,909
|Rough
|$3,544
|$5,220
|$6,051
Estimated values
2008 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,486
|$6,900
|$8,312
|Clean
|$4,270
|$6,566
|$7,877
|Average
|$3,839
|$5,897
|$7,007
|Rough
|$3,409
|$5,229
|$6,137
Estimated values
2008 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,022
|$6,185
|$7,451
|Clean
|$3,829
|$5,886
|$7,061
|Average
|$3,443
|$5,287
|$6,281
|Rough
|$3,056
|$4,688
|$5,501