Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Several frustrating issues, constantly in the shop DF , 03/05/2019 AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I do like the overall appearance and performance of the car. However, this car has been in for (mostly minor) repairs several times. The 3rd day I drove the car (brand new) there was a mechanical failure and it was in the shop for over a week. That was fixed and then I noticed the heating steering wheel did not work. I have taken it in 2-3 times and the steering wheel is not able to be fixed. Now for the last few months the Low Coolant Warning has been coming on. I took the car in and they topped it off but this didn't fix the warning alert. I realize these are all minor issues, but with a new $85k+ car I did not expect to be in the shop so often, especially with problems that are not resolved. Also, the remote start does not work with this car. They should not advertise remote start if it does not work. After less than a year of owning the car it needed entirely new brakes and rotors, over $3000. I am not an aggressive driver and I drive on flat land and rarely exceed 60 mph. I didn't understand why this was necessary but was told it was common due to the driving features. This didn't seem correct to me because cars I've had in the past didn't have this issue so early. I eventually traded the car after about a year. It was in the service department overnight on 5-6 different occasions, one time for an entire week. I felt like I was driving a loaner more than my own car. I would not recommend anyone purchase this vehicle.

Value received for the price paid just isn't there W. Miller , 11/27/2018 AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 28 of 33 people found this review helpful When you pay for what you expect to be the best, then you should get the best...in every area. Unfortunately, I have found out otherwise. I have owned many other vehicles, foreign and domestic, for at a far lesser cost, that put the Mercedes to shame. The navigation and Mercedes Me Apps are worthless, and nothing can be done to improve them. Mercedes employees at dealerships can do nothing but agree with me. These are two functions on a vehicle that I use daily, so of course it turns me sour on the entire vehicle. I purchased two new 2018 Mercedes this year to the tune of $150,000 as retirement gifts for my wife and myself. How disappointing! Mercedes used to be top of the line...the cars everyone dreamed about. No longer!

Great midsize SUV MB Lover , 12/18/2019 AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had my 2018 GLE 43 for more than a year. It's been a joy. No problems. The only issue I can come up with this is getting in and out of the car can be difficult, especially if one is oversized.

So far - so good Ed , 11/21/2017 AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 12 of 18 people found this review helpful Just purchased vehicle, last car was a Porsche Cayenne S. The reason I decided to try an MB AMG was because new Porsches looked like my old one. Looked at Escalade and Dinali (too big), Audi G7 (too ugly) and Jaguar F Pace (too small). I skipped the BMW X5 because my wife drives one.