Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe SUV Consumer Reviews
For someone that likes a big sporty vehicle
I traded in a 2013 ML for the GLE Coup. This is great for someone that likes a large sporty vehicle for safety and comfort reasons, but doesn't care about the actual utility. That's why I also have a truck. I find that the GLE Coup with the 362 HP engine, has plenty of acceleration compared to my old ML 350. Also, the adjustable air suspension provides a more comfortable ride in the comfort mode. There is less body lean on the curves and less back and forth movement on uneven roads, typical of a higher riding SUV. When the sport or sport plus mode is selected, it completely changes the characteristic of the vehicle. I think most people will keep it in the comfort mode, which is the default. It's quiet on the road with minimal tire noise, despite the 21" wheels. The engine sound is tuned to give it a sporty character, but I would prefer it not to intrude into the cabin during acceleration. But this is more of a personal preference. The quality of the interior and exterior is top notch. The overall design is great and it is definitely gets noticed. UPDATE as of 8/17 the vehicle now has 28,000 on it, with no problems. The interior still looks new with little or no signs of wear. The 21" tires will probably need replacement in about 10,000 miles, which is normal especially when rotation is not an option. The resale value is also excellent, better than normal compared to other vehicles in this category.
Sports SUV? Yes!
We bought the GLE Coupe because my wife wanted an SUV to sit up high, but she didn't want to look like a soccer mom, and she liked the styling better than the BMW X6. I went along with it because the cargo area and back seat are still pretty big and this thing really does act like a big sports car. The acceleration, braking, and steering are excellent, but what's surprising is that this thing handles on-ramps and sharp turns like a Ferrari and is very nimble in parking lots. We've also been very pleased with the interior quality. The seats are very comfortable, even the back seat, and the materials, electronics, and controls are all first rate. The blind spot detection system works better than my BMW 435i and the maps and menus are all clear and fairly easy to use. The one and only thing I hate is the sound of the engine on the OUTSIDE. The inside of the car is pleasantly quiet, but it sounds like an old diesel truck on the outside. It's one of the most UNpleasant sounding exhausts I have ever heard. The solution is to always keep the windows rolled up, but it's irritating to have to do so. If Mercedes is smart, they'll change that muffler design ASAP. I'd much rather lose a few HP and have a pleasant sounding exhaust than listen to this racket in the garage.
Good car when you need to trade in your Coupe
I had to trade in my Audi s5 to fit a car seat and this has given me the comfort and speed that the Audi provided with minimal PCSD (post child stress disorder) after trading in my beloved sports car
Not your daddy’s SUV
Powerful vehicle that lives up to Mercedes moniker. Great in snow and mud with the proper tires. Not as much serviceable trunk room (ie golf clubs) as you would expect in a vehicle this size
