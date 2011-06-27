Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Ralph , 01/03/2019 GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)

I have leased a 2018 GLC 350e for almost 4 months now, and here are my early impressions. If you are looking for an incredibly comfortable, safe, and quiet SUV/Crossover for 1-4 occupants, look no further. First, this is a great looking vehicle on the outside, particularly in the Selenite Grey in my humble opinion. Second, the interior (as per almost every review) is executed perfectly, not only in ambiance, design and materials, but in fit and finish as well. The driver’s seat is the most comfortable I have ever experienced and the lumbar support is truly exceptional. Lengthy trips on the highway are effortless behind the wheel. Seating position and visibility are outstanding. Road noise is low, although I agree with one of the earlier reviews that wind noise around the windshield (while minimal) is noticeable at highway speeds. The sound system is superb, especially once you have adjusted the audio controls to find surround sound and equalizer/balance/fade settings that suit you. The climate control system is extremely quick to reach the temperature you desire, on both hot and cold days. Once you have acquired the muscle memory for the controls in this vehicle (which admittedly takes a while), the entire driving experience exudes quality and control. The 350e is a relatively rare model, as it is the plug-in hybrid. This is not for everyone. If you take very short trips on most days, and occasional long trips, then it might be a good fit. Otherwise, you might prefer to stick with the gasoline-only version (for reasons that are too numerous for this review.) The EV-only mode is delightful: silent and smooth and propels this extremely heavy vehicle (almost 4,700 pounds) with little effort even at highway speeds. However, the battery will only provide a precious few miles in that mode. In Hybrid mode, you get very good gas mileage (especially around town, as you primarily use the electric motor), and extend the battery life somewhat as the gas engine kicks in when needed. I am averaging 27 to 28 mpg overall, between city and highway driving, which is pretty good (although far from exceptional) for a all-wheel drive SUV of this capability and weight. The transition between electric motor and gas engine is fairly seamless and likely noticeable only to the driver. If you really want to optimize your mpg, you can manually adjust between modes (EV-only, Hybrid, E-Save, and Charge) during your trip. You can also adjust your driving mode between Economy, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ which impacts handling and mpg. Things get fairly complicated if you continuously adjust all of the above settings, but there is no need to do so as you can just set-and-forget and let the vehicle do its thing if you wish. So far, I have found zero quality defects, other than extreme frustration over the remote access systems (Mercedes Me and the mBrace My Mercedes Electric, neither of which work as advertised). If you do decide the 350e is for you, I would highly recommend leasing rather than purchasing for multiple reasons. Finally, while I do agree with other reviewers that some of the technology “gizmos” are rather complicated in this vehicle, on balance I am willing to accept that given the outstanding fundamental qualities offered in the GLC 350e.