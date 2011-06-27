  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 GLC-Class Coupe
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$61,200
Select your model:

So Glad We Passed on MacanS...

Jeff, 11/23/2019
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

What a great value! Audi SQ5, BMW X3 540i, Porsche Macan S, we tried them all. Mercedes dealer was fantastic. None of the other luxury brand dealers would negotiate on price. We easily completed our deal out the door at $16000 below sticker price. The AMG outperforms all of the others as well. It also has the best interior and the least annoying infotainment system.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
