2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegant and premium interior design
- Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
- Abundant driver safety aids work great
- Four- and six-cylinder engines are fuel-efficient for the class
- Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
- Infotainment controls aren't always easy to use
- Rear headroom isn't great, especially in the middle
- Hard to brake smoothly
Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
Don't be fooled by its name; the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is not a two-door version of the GLC crossover. Rather, the coupe designation refers to the vehicle's fastback profile, which stands in contrast to the boxy designs of most other SUVs. Other than reduced headroom in the back seat and a ding to cargo capacity, the coupe is as easy to live with as its GLC sibling.
Like the standard GLC, the GLC coupe features a world-class cabin inspired by the vaunted S-Class sedan's. Every touch point feels rich and substantial, from the grippy, leather-covered steering wheel to the window switches. As with many Mercedes-Benz products, buyers can select exotic leather upholsteries, trim pieces and automated driving features even on the base model. And there are plenty of configurations to choose from, including an efficient yet sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder and a bellowing turbo V8 with 503 horsepower. As long as you don't mind the hit to practicality and the price premium over the standard model, we think you'll enjoy the comfort, luxury and performance offered by the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a compact luxury crossover SUV with a sleeker profile than the standard GLC-Class. It's offered in four trim levels, each with unique engine tuning. Starting things off is the four-cylinder GLC 300, which has a reasonable starting price and can be ordered with a wide range of luxury and safety enhancements. Next up is the AMG GLC 43, which adds a turbocharged V6 engine and several features that are optional on the GLC 300. True performance-minded buyers will appreciate the V8-powered AMG GLC 63 and AMG GLC 63 S.
The base GLC 300 comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). Like all GLC models, power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping (not driver selectable), a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, a 7-inch central display screen, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration), and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and two USB ports.
The AMG GLC 43 is the first of the performance-oriented trims. It comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned version of the GLC 300's optional adaptive air suspension, upgraded brakes, simulated-suede seat inserts, heated front seats, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles and the contents of the GLC 300's Premium package (blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition and entry, satellite radio and a 115-volt power outlet).
The AMG GLC 63 receives a plethora of performance upgrades, starting with a turbocharged V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft). It also gets a sport-tuned version of the nine-speed automatic, a mechanical limited-slip differential, variable torque distribution for the all-wheel drive system, and a 14-speaker premium Burmester sound system. The AMG GLC 63 S goes even further with a punchier engine tune (503 hp and 516 lb-ft), along with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and simulated suede grips on the steering wheel.
Most packages are available across the GLC lineup. Safety-minded buyers might consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking). It also includes the contents of the Premium package for the GLC 300. There's also the Advanced Parking Assist package, which includes a top-down parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate. For the ultimate night cruiser, check out the Advanced Lighting package, which adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, interior ambient lighting and illuminated doorsills.
For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered, with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages.
A few of the features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels, the Night package (glossy black exterior elements) and the AMG Line (GLC 300 only), which adds interior and exterior appearance modifications, a flat-bottom steering wheel and the GLC 43's upgraded brakes.
Luxury enhancements are also available, such as a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window shades, various trim accents and multiple premium leather upholsteries (paired with adjustable passenger thigh support and memory settings). The GLC 300 can be ordered with the sport exhaust system found on the AMG models, while an upgraded performance exhaust is available for those models.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD)
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current GLC-Class Coupe has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which became available just this year. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC-Class Coupe, however.
Driving8.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GLC-Class Coupe models:
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
- Parktronic with Active Parking Assist
- Guides the GLC-Class Coupe into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
- Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.
