  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant and premium interior design
  • Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
  • Abundant driver safety aids work great
  • Four- and six-cylinder engines are fuel-efficient for the class
  • Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
  • Infotainment controls aren't always easy to use
  • Rear headroom isn't great, especially in the middle
  • Hard to brake smoothly
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$42,990 - $49,995
Used GLC-Class Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

If you prefer the GLC coupe over the more traditionally styled GLC, a crossover that stands out is right up your alley. The AMG GLC 43 costs quite a bit more than the GLC 300, but the price includes a few of the GLC 300's optional extras. Plus, you get the impressively powerful V6 that rockets the GLC from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. The extras are up to you, but know that you'll have to choose between Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality and the Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

Don't be fooled by its name; the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is not a two-door version of the GLC crossover. Rather, the coupe designation refers to the vehicle's fastback profile, which stands in contrast to the boxy designs of most other SUVs. Other than reduced headroom in the back seat and a ding to cargo capacity, the coupe is as easy to live with as its GLC sibling.

Like the standard GLC, the GLC coupe features a world-class cabin inspired by the vaunted S-Class sedan's. Every touch point feels rich and substantial, from the grippy, leather-covered steering wheel to the window switches. As with many Mercedes-Benz products, buyers can select exotic leather upholsteries, trim pieces and automated driving features even on the base model. And there are plenty of configurations to choose from, including an efficient yet sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder and a bellowing turbo V8 with 503 horsepower. As long as you don't mind the hit to practicality and the price premium over the standard model, we think you'll enjoy the comfort, luxury and performance offered by the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a compact luxury crossover SUV with a sleeker profile than the standard GLC-Class. It's offered in four trim levels, each with unique engine tuning. Starting things off is the four-cylinder GLC 300, which has a reasonable starting price and can be ordered with a wide range of luxury and safety enhancements. Next up is the AMG GLC 43, which adds a turbocharged V6 engine and several features that are optional on the GLC 300. True performance-minded buyers will appreciate the V8-powered AMG GLC 63 and AMG GLC 63 S.

The base GLC 300 comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). Like all GLC models, power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping (not driver selectable), a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, a 7-inch central display screen, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration), and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and two USB ports.
 
The AMG GLC 43 is the first of the performance-oriented trims. It comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned version of the GLC 300's optional adaptive air suspension, upgraded brakes, simulated-suede seat inserts, heated front seats, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles and the contents of the GLC 300's Premium package (blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition and entry, satellite radio and a 115-volt power outlet).

The AMG GLC 63 receives a plethora of performance upgrades, starting with a turbocharged V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft). It also gets a sport-tuned version of the nine-speed automatic, a mechanical limited-slip differential, variable torque distribution for the all-wheel drive system, and a 14-speaker premium Burmester sound system. The AMG GLC 63 S goes even further with a punchier engine tune (503 hp and 516 lb-ft), along with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and simulated suede grips on the steering wheel. 

Most packages are available across the GLC lineup. Safety-minded buyers might consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking). It also includes the contents of the Premium package for the GLC 300. There's also the Advanced Parking Assist package, which includes a top-down parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate. For the ultimate night cruiser, check out the Advanced Lighting package, which adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, interior ambient lighting and illuminated doorsills.

For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered, with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages.

A few of the features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels, the Night package (glossy black exterior elements) and the AMG Line (GLC 300 only), which adds interior and exterior appearance modifications, a flat-bottom steering wheel and the GLC 43's upgraded brakes.

Luxury enhancements are also available, such as a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window shades, various trim accents and multiple premium leather upholsteries (paired with adjustable passenger thigh support and memory settings). The GLC 300 can be ordered with the sport exhaust system found on the AMG models, while an upgraded performance exhaust is available for those models.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current GLC-Class Coupe has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which became available just this year. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC-Class Coupe, however.

Driving

8.0
A middle ground between the mainstream GLC 300 Coupe and hooligan's choice GLC 63, the GLC 43 delivers thrilling performance when it counts. It's also agile for its size.

Acceleration

8.5
A burly twin-turbo V6 delivers instant acceleration almost anywhere in the engine rpm range. A slightly lazy pedal response in Eco and Comfort modes is a gripe, but it is easily dispensed in either of two Sport modes (although both are too high-strung for extended driving).

Braking

7.5
Braking force starts smooth and firm, then gives way to hard and choppy bites as the vehicle slows. It's hard to brake smoothly in city driving, even with diligent pedal pressure. It stops from 60 mph in 105 feet, a great result for emergency stops, but could be better in daily use.

Steering

8.0
Tight, taut steering, especially in Sport mode, makes the GLC feel smaller than it is. There's exceptional precision and response in curves and excellent on-center feel. Sport mode requires microadjustments that can be fatiguing during extended drives. Save it for fun, open roads.

Handling

8.0
The GLC is remarkably composed. You won't feel it bobbing or floating until you get on crumbling, undulating pavement. Extra-firm settings in Sport/Sport+ modes create more jostle, but also more body control as long as the road is smooth.

Drivability

8.5
It excels at sedate highway travel or quick, spirited driving. Drive modes are actually useful: Comfort is good for day-to-day driving; Sport and Sport+ are suited for deserted, twisty roads. When coming to a stop, the transmission shudders subtly, but most passengers won't notice.

Comfort

9.0
The GLC blends high performance with remarkable comfort. Seat comfort is exceptional, and the cushioned ride offers just enough firmness to keep things on the sporting side of the ledger. Nicely suppresses road and wind noise for a serene cabin experience.

Seat comfort

9.0
Mercedes' typically firm seats result in supreme long-distance comfort. The bolsters are firm but not unyielding, and they keep you in place during hard cornering. The rear seats are just as comfortable and come with optional heating.

Ride comfort

8.0
It feels tight, controlled and buttoned-down in Comfort mode. Bumps are mostly shrugged off, too, though there is some harshness over broken pavement. Overall, though, it's admirable, considering the GLC 43's sport-tuned suspension.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's some road noise over rough pavement and a hint of wind rustle over 65 mph, but otherwise cabin conversation is unaffected by the outside world. The GLC is quieter than most of its competitors. The turbo V6's throaty rumble is enjoyable when you step on the gas.

Climate control

9.0
There are three orbital vents in the center console (with controls directly below), and a vent on each end of the dash provides classic design and function. Rear passengers get two vents. On full blast, it'll heat or cool the cabin within a short stoplight wait.

Interior

8.0
The COMAND tech interface has a steep learning curve but offers many features and adjustable settings. The GLC coupe's main drawback is the fastback roofline, which compromises rear-seat headroom and visibility out the back.

Ease of use

9.0
All controls, switches and interfaces are laid out smartly and efficiently. A small cluster of buttons and icons around the central dial looks a little busy but offers easy access to altering vehicle settings, including drive modes, manual shifting and suspension damping.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The GLC doesn't ride as high as many other SUVs, so that means most occupants will easily slide in. The ample front seat bolsters don't protrude enough to be a problem yet provide superb support. Taller rear passengers may need to duck under the tapering fastback roof, but most others won't notice.

Driving position

8.0
There's ample seat adjustability and a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Adjustable pedals would probably help short drivers who need to sit close, but overall it's impressive that GLC can accommodate drivers of significant height differences.

Roominess

7.5
Plenty of room everywhere for elbows, legs and shoulders. The back seat is one of the roomiest in the segment, with lots of legroom, but the tapering roofline consumes headroom, even though the back seats are mounted fairly low. Three adults would be very cozy in the back seat.

Visibility

6.5
A short hood and elevated sight lines provide a great view forward. Visibility out of the rear window is limited due to the sloping coupe roof. Small sail windows ahead of the rear pillars help eliminate leaps of faith during lane changes.

Quality

9.0
The interior of the GLC is built to a high standard of fit-and-finish, with narrow panel gaps and quality materials. Buttons, dials and switches all have a solid feel and heft. This car's cabin is built to last, a model others should strive to emulate.

Utility

8.0
If you want maximum utility, get the regular GLC-Class, with its traditional SUV roofline. If you want near-max utility with a semblance of style and plenty of performance, get the GLC 43 Coupe. It gives up some room to its sloping roofline, but it's less than you'd think.

Small-item storage

8.0
There are numerous places to store small items, including a clamshell center armrest bin and rear-seat armrest with pop-out cupholders. Voluminous door pockets accommodate two bottles larger than 20 ounces each, and a separate cutout will hold loose items like a phone, wallet and keys.

Cargo space

7.5
At 18 cubic feet, the GLC 43 Coupe has a slight cargo area advantage over its main rival, the BMW X4, which grows to a 7-cubic-foot advantage (56.5 cubes) when the rear seats are folded. The sloping roofline concedes just 1.5 cubic feet to the regular GLC but gains a lot of style points.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Two pairs of Isofix anchors are easy to access under flip covers and sit at the surface of outboard rear passenger seats.

Towing

7.5
The GLC 43 Coupe is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds (BMW doesn't explicitly provide a towing capacity for its X4).

Technology

8.0
The GLC isn't a tour de force of Benz's latest tech — the E-Class is more advanced all around — but it's no slouch either. From its 8.4-inch touchscreen, high-quality sound system and a host of driver safety systems, the GLC 43 packs almost all you need.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The premium Burmester surround-sound audio system is exceptional and a bargain for the price. Standard navigation is also top-shelf and beamed to an 8.4-inch display. The menu structure is easy to move through and convenient to operate with the dial controller.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Smartphones integrate via Bluetooth or a USB port. You can stream or play music through the Mercedes audio interface, but the integration isn't quite as good as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Both are offered for 2018, but they are incompatible with many of the available safety and tech features.

Driver aids

9.5
Mercedes' adaptive cruise control is world-class. It keeps close to the car ahead but maintains a safe following distance and doesn't panic-brake when a vehicle jumps in front. Combined with lane keeping and steering assist, it delivers beautiful semiautonomous driving in highway gridlock.

Voice control

8.0
Voice commands work handily to access navigation and music commands, even when connected via Bluetooth. Music commands are fulfilled especially quickly and fluidly.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my GLC Coupe
Bee,01/21/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought my GLC Coupe about a year and a half ago and still love every moment in it! When I tell people what I have they often have no idea what it looks like, giving it a sense of rarity. I love the exterior and interior styling, and the infotainment setup is pretty easy to use. I look forward to keeping this car for at least 10 years and hope it’s good to me!
Performance & Beauty Spectacle
Happy Customer,10/20/2018
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
Beautiful car with amazing performance. I have the Edition 1 and love it. A bit expensive but definitely worth it if you have the taste and money.
To hard to drive! Very confusing!
Matt seta,03/09/2019
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
I purchased this Benz around Christmas. Always drove the other brand. But let’s try it, big mistake. This SUV is very confusing on the systems. They made it so complicated on setting the drive mood, radio, navigation, and everything else. What was Mercedes thinking. So I had this big idea of selling it. Forget that ! They have flooded the market both ways. Used and New market. Pay big money in and lose it on way out. And for the dealers: it was worth the money back in the Day. Bring your car in and they took very good care of you. Good luck! Better off going down to the Toyota dealers. No offense, you should pay for luxury.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
469 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GLC-Class Coupe models:

Active Lane Keeping Assist
Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
Parktronic with Active Parking Assist
Guides the GLC-Class Coupe into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43, GLC-Class Coupe SUV, GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S, GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63. Available styles include AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC is priced between $42,990 and$49,995 with odometer readings between 32591 and45652 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 GLC-Class Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,990 and mileage as low as 32591 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,801.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,178.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,253.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,698.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles