Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my GLC Coupe
I bought my GLC Coupe about a year and a half ago and still love every moment in it! When I tell people what I have they often have no idea what it looks like, giving it a sense of rarity. I love the exterior and interior styling, and the infotainment setup is pretty easy to use. I look forward to keeping this car for at least 10 years and hope it’s good to me!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Performance & Beauty Spectacle
Beautiful car with amazing performance. I have the Edition 1 and love it. A bit expensive but definitely worth it if you have the taste and money.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
To hard to drive! Very confusing!
I purchased this Benz around Christmas. Always drove the other brand. But let’s try it, big mistake. This SUV is very confusing on the systems. They made it so complicated on setting the drive mood, radio, navigation, and everything else. What was Mercedes thinking. So I had this big idea of selling it. Forget that ! They have flooded the market both ways. Used and New market. Pay big money in and lose it on way out. And for the dealers: it was worth the money back in the Day. Bring your car in and they took very good care of you. Good luck! Better off going down to the Toyota dealers. No offense, you should pay for luxury.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class Coupe
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles