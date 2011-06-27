Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

I bought my GLC Coupe about a year and a half ago and still love every moment in it! When I tell people what I have they often have no idea what it looks like, giving it a sense of rarity. I love the exterior and interior styling, and the infotainment setup is pretty easy to use. I look forward to keeping this car for at least 10 years and hope it’s good to me!

Matt seta , 03/09/2019 AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

I purchased this Benz around Christmas. Always drove the other brand. But let’s try it, big mistake. This SUV is very confusing on the systems. They made it so complicated on setting the drive mood, radio, navigation, and everything else. What was Mercedes thinking. So I had this big idea of selling it. Forget that ! They have flooded the market both ways. Used and New market. Pay big money in and lose it on way out. And for the dealers: it was worth the money back in the Day. Bring your car in and they took very good care of you. Good luck! Better off going down to the Toyota dealers. No offense, you should pay for luxury.