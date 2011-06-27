  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 GLC-Class Coupe
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
List Price
$42,990
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my GLC Coupe

Bee, 01/21/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my GLC Coupe about a year and a half ago and still love every moment in it! When I tell people what I have they often have no idea what it looks like, giving it a sense of rarity. I love the exterior and interior styling, and the infotainment setup is pretty easy to use. I look forward to keeping this car for at least 10 years and hope it’s good to me!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Performance & Beauty Spectacle

Happy Customer, 10/20/2018
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Beautiful car with amazing performance. I have the Edition 1 and love it. A bit expensive but definitely worth it if you have the taste and money.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
To hard to drive! Very confusing!

Matt seta, 03/09/2019
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
7 of 17 people found this review helpful

I purchased this Benz around Christmas. Always drove the other brand. But let’s try it, big mistake. This SUV is very confusing on the systems. They made it so complicated on setting the drive mood, radio, navigation, and everything else. What was Mercedes thinking. So I had this big idea of selling it. Forget that ! They have flooded the market both ways. Used and New market. Pay big money in and lose it on way out. And for the dealers: it was worth the money back in the Day. Bring your car in and they took very good care of you. Good luck! Better off going down to the Toyota dealers. No offense, you should pay for luxury.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
