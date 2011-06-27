Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,977
|$49,993
|$55,718
|Clean
|$43,982
|$48,878
|$54,447
|Average
|$41,990
|$46,649
|$51,903
|Rough
|$39,999
|$44,419
|$49,360
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,904
|$35,720
|$38,943
|Clean
|$32,175
|$34,923
|$38,054
|Average
|$30,719
|$33,330
|$36,276
|Rough
|$29,262
|$31,737
|$34,498
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,441
|$43,418
|$46,831
|Clean
|$39,545
|$42,450
|$45,762
|Average
|$37,755
|$40,514
|$43,624
|Rough
|$35,965
|$38,577
|$41,487
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,485
|$57,527
|$61,029
|Clean
|$53,278
|$56,244
|$59,636
|Average
|$50,866
|$53,678
|$56,850
|Rough
|$48,454
|$51,112
|$54,064