2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLA-Class SUV
AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,859*
Total Cash Price
$37,506
GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$73,683*
Total Cash Price
$50,376
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,783*
Total Cash Price
$36,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLA-Class SUV AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$893
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$4,623
|Maintenance
|$311
|$1,122
|$1,035
|$2,970
|$2,578
|$8,016
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,544
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,712
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,622
|$1,201
|$752
|$271
|$5,863
|Depreciation
|$9,649
|$3,666
|$2,994
|$3,357
|$2,934
|$22,599
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,026
|$9,035
|$7,937
|$11,182
|$10,678
|$54,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,199
|$1,240
|$1,284
|$1,329
|$6,209
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,507
|$1,391
|$3,989
|$3,462
|$10,767
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,074
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,299
|Financing
|$2,710
|$2,178
|$1,612
|$1,010
|$364
|$7,875
|Depreciation
|$12,960
|$4,924
|$4,021
|$4,509
|$3,940
|$30,354
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,525
|$12,135
|$10,660
|$15,019
|$14,343
|$73,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$937
|$970
|$4,532
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,100
|$1,015
|$2,912
|$2,527
|$7,859
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,514
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,978
|$1,590
|$1,177
|$737
|$266
|$5,748
|Depreciation
|$9,460
|$3,594
|$2,935
|$3,291
|$2,876
|$22,156
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,712
|$8,858
|$7,781
|$10,963
|$10,469
|$53,783
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 GLA-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
