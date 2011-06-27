Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,928*
Total Cash Price
$30,320
GLA-Class SUV
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,890*
Total Cash Price
$29,725
GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$71,089*
Total Cash Price
$40,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$4,575
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$548
|$2,862
|$2,035
|$1,528
|$8,317
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,245
|$1,918
|$2,068
|$2,227
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,625
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,631
|$1,311
|$971
|$607
|$220
|$4,740
|Depreciation
|$6,428
|$3,245
|$2,855
|$2,531
|$2,271
|$17,329
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,532
|$8,969
|$11,304
|$10,017
|$9,106
|$52,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,485
|Maintenance
|$1,318
|$537
|$2,806
|$1,995
|$1,498
|$8,154
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,221
|$1,880
|$2,027
|$2,183
|$7,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,593
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,757
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,285
|$952
|$595
|$216
|$4,647
|Depreciation
|$6,302
|$3,181
|$2,799
|$2,481
|$2,226
|$16,989
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,267
|$8,793
|$11,082
|$9,821
|$8,927
|$51,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,144
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$736
|$3,844
|$2,733
|$2,052
|$11,171
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,673
|$2,576
|$2,777
|$2,991
|$10,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,182
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,407
|Financing
|$2,191
|$1,760
|$1,304
|$815
|$296
|$6,366
|Depreciation
|$8,634
|$4,358
|$3,835
|$3,399
|$3,050
|$23,275
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,176
|$12,046
|$15,182
|$13,455
|$12,230
|$71,089
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
