Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

KEZ , 01/21/2019 GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

4 of 7 people found this review helpful

Ok we have had 4 of these cars just about to buy the fifth and they are one of the best cars you will ever have. Let's start with performance, acceleration is great reaching 100kph in just 4.9 seconds bearing in mind that this beast weighs a hefty 2500kg's. AMG package comes with performance breaks so no complaints there. The way these beast handle is amazing they are massive vehicles yet they cling to the corners like you wouldnt believe. We take ours on road trips and their favorite speed is at 260kph if u take off the speed limiter you can get these things out to about 320kph. I love the way these cars change gears it's so smooth and how could a car like this be bad when it sounds so good. Oh and the turbo whistle...who doesnt love it. The engine is a 5.5l v8 bi-turbo with 760 Nm's of torque and 410kw @ 5750 rpm. The comfort in the GL 63 is fantastic the front seats have heating, cooling and massage. The second row has heating. Sound proofing is great in these cars so much so I need to wind down the windows to hear that epic v8 roar. Overall ride comfort is exceptional especially when in comfort mode feels like you are riding on air. It is a spacious car with a spacious boot when the third row is layed flat. The interior design is sleek and luxurious with beautiful leather and trims. Controls are easy to navigate and the voice command setting works like a dream allowing you to navigate and make calls without your hands leaving the steering wheels. The interior quality is terrific with minimal wear and tear. Safety is one of the best features of this car because you know you arent just buying it to look pretty and show off you are also buying it to protect your family as best as possible especially in the case of an accident. They are very sturdy and safe cars with features such as auto seat belt tightening. Headlights are auto dimming which is great. Parking is a breeze in the GL63 with parking sensors and a 360° camera parallel parking is even easier with the auto parallel park feature. Overall an excellent car for safety. Entertainment is good with built in screens that play DVDs, TV and news, also comes with pre paired bluetooth headphones. Comes with built in navigation system which is very user friendly. Bluetooth is easy to use also with a "connect last device " feature which makes it easy to pair devices that are used often. Has a few USB ports that are easily accessible and good for charging phones or other devices. Air con works like a dream perfect for any season. From personal experience the repair frequency is not high. The dealerships are fantastic especially when the car is under warranty with extremely good mechanics we only ever use the proper Mercedes dealership for servicing and repairs the dealerships have great customer service also when purchasing the car you always get gifts like Mercedes chocolate, hats, wine, umbrellas etc. The engine, transmission and electronics are all exceptionally reliable as is the rest of the car. Great overall value for money highly recommended the investment. The Gl 63's rivalries dont even compare