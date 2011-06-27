Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Diesel
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|15
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/21 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|448.8/554.4 mi.
|343.2/475.2 mi.
|501.6/686.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|15
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|455 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|4.7 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|429 hp @ 5250 rpm
|240 hp @ 3600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Diesel
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|no
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|adaptive headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Parking Assist Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Accessory Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|designo Auburn Brown Leather Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lighting Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|On/Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Lane Tracking Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|designo Black Leather Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|designo Porcelain Leather Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|830 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|36 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|yes
|no
|14 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|no
|Three zone climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|3-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Lockable Rear Storage Compartment (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|2nd Row Manual Sunshades
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Headliner (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon LOGIC7 Sound System
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|SPLITVIEW (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MB-Tex Wrapped Lower Dashboard (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Sound System (SPC)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massage and Comfort Headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power EASY-ENTRY Feature for 2nd-Row Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Heated Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2nd Row Seat Pass-Thru (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|massaging
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Panorama Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch (Class IV)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Running Boards
|yes
|no
|yes
|Soft-Close Doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Run-Flat Tires (SPC)
|yes
|no
|yes
|21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Maximum cargo capacity
|93.8 cu.ft.
|93.8 cu.ft.
|93.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|201.6 in.
|202.6 in.
|201.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5371 lbs.
|5578 lbs.
|5467 lbs.
|Height
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|121.1 in.
|121.1 in.
|121.1 in.
|Width
|84.3 in.
|84.3 in.
|84.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|275/55R19 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21 x 10.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|295/40R21 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,200
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
