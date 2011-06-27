Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2015 GL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Engine TypeGasGasDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG191522
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg13/18 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/554.4 mi.343.2/475.2 mi.501.6/686.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG191522
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Diesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm455 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l4.7 l3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm429 hp @ 5250 rpm240 hp @ 3600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves243224
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasDiesel
Valve timingVariableVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Appearance Packageyesnoyes
Parking Assist Packageyesnoyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyesyesyes
designo Auburn Brown Leather Packageyesyesyes
Lighting Packageyesnoyes
On/Off-Road Packageyesyesno
Lane Tracking Packageyesnoyes
Premium 1 Packageyesnoyes
designo Black Leather Packageyesyesyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
830 watts stereo outputnoyesno
36 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesno
14 total speakersnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
driver assisted parking assistnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
Three zone climate controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
3-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyesnoyes
Lockable Rear Storage Compartment (SPC)yesyesyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyesnoyes
2nd Row Manual Sunshadesyesyesyes
Black Headliner (SPC)yesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Sound Systemyesnoyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyesnoyes
SPLITVIEW (SPC)yesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
MB-Tex Wrapped Lower Dashboard (SPC)yesyesyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound System (SPC)yesnoyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyesyesyes
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massage and Comfort Headrestsyesnoyes
designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Power EASY-ENTRY Feature for 2nd-Row Seatsyesyesyes
Rear Heated Seatsyesyesyes
2nd Row Seat Pass-Thru (SPC)yesyesyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnoyes
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front head room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
massagingnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Panorama Sunroofyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch (Class IV)yesyesyes
Illuminated Running Boardsyesnoyes
Soft-Close Doorsyesnoyes
Wheel Locking Boltsyesyesyes
Illuminated Staryesyesyes
Run-Flat Tires (SPC)yesnoyes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Black Wheelnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Maximum cargo capacity93.8 cu.ft.93.8 cu.ft.93.8 cu.ft.
Length201.6 in.202.6 in.201.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight5371 lbs.5578 lbs.5467 lbs.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.121.1 in.121.1 in.
Width84.3 in.84.3 in.84.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond Beige/Black, leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown/Black, leather
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leatherette
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leatherette
  • Almond Beige/Black, leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown/Black, leather
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leather
  • Almond Beige/Black, leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown/Black, leather
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leatherette
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
275/55R19 tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
295/40R21 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Starting MSRP
$89,950
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See GL-Class Inventory

