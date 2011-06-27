Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2007 G-Class
5(0%) 4(50%) 3(50%) 2(0%) 1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$22,654 - $34,458
Update to previous review

JulesH, 09/02/2008
I've had this vehicle now for 5 months. It has been in the shop several times. It is not reliable and I cannot recommend it. The steering wheel shock absorber was replaced and front end was aligned, the entire headlight bulb assembly had to be reworked to fix an electrical short (this took 3 trips to the dealer) and the passenger side door had to be realigned since it would not close properly. This was all within the 1st. week of ownership. Then the rear door lock went and now the rear window washer does not work. Car is a time bomb. The dealer is now offering to buy it back after my complaints. It was supposed to be CPO'd, but problems since day 1 have been occurring.

It owns the road

Julesh, 03/24/2008
in 07' the G was upgraded with xenon's and a 7 speed transmission. It looks like a huge car, but it's actually smaller than full size suv's like the Expedition, Navigator and Escalade. It is quite tall though. You either like the look or you don't. Inside, the interior is top notch. The controls are easy to operate, but the car needs steering wheel mounted volume controls. You have to reach over a ways to get to the radio. Plenty of foot room, lots of cargo room. Get moving and the doors lock with the sound of a 12 guage cocking, the car turns very tight, handles well at low speeds, on the highway it loves rough roads. It doesn't handle too well on turns at speed, it's a huge tall SUV after all

