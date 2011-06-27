2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

E-Class Mercedes Js , 12/28/2019 E 350 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful The car met all my expectations. Having owned one before I was impressed with the updates they have made over the years. Smooth ride with all the toys. Report Abuse

2020 E450 4MATIC SEDAN - A Diamond In The Rough! Abaco Mike , 05/09/2020 E 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned many Mercedes Benz vehicles because they are solidly built, dependable and possess the latest safety and technology features. My lease was up on my 2018 S450 so I decided on the E450 4MATIC Sedan. I picked it up on May 4th, 2020. What a car! The first noticeable attribute was the razor sharp cornering and handling with unbelievable acceleration and power. The responsiveness of the car to driver input is phenomenal. My car is fully loaded with Driver's Assistance, Exterior Lighting, Parking Assistance, AMG, Premium, Panorama Roof, 19" AMG Wheels/Tires Packages. Impressive array of technology coupled with a smart phone app that provides huge amounts of data about the vehicle (Mercedes Me Connect). I love this car! Seats are comfortable and visibility outstanding. It is quieter than one would think for a 362 hp twin turbo V6 engine and performance all season run flat tires. Audio system is terrific with HD AM/FM tuning as well as Apple Car Play for hands-free control over music. The styling is more like a baby S Class Sedan with LED front and rear lights. I recommend a test drive in an E350 and then an E450 to truly appreciate the superiority of the E450 4MATIC (AWD). This is truly a vehicle made for a driver who appreciates a car that fits like a glove. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MBZ Happiness Erich HP , 11/27/2019 E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 4 of 8 people found this review helpful Great Car - much improved from the previous 2017 ECoupe love it. However as always in every moel update every time there is something that is changed for no apparent reason. This model comes without the overhead handle bar - Why ?? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it, but have some concerns EN , 07/30/2020 E 350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This beautiful car was delivered to me directly from Germany. Brand new from the factory. Ordered it loaded with options; all leather interior, wood and leather steering wheel, ventilated seats, Burmester sound system etc. The first thing that was pointed out to me by the dealership was the scratch on the hood. Yes, there was a scratch that happened during shipping. I wasn't pleased but of course they're going to fix it. Upon arriving at home with the new car I noticed that the driver's seat did not move back and the seatback actually pushed me forward into the steering wheel when I turned the car off. I was shocked when this happened, as the seatback angle was quite extremely angled toward the wheel. I worked with the "easy enter/exit" settings to no avail. This thing was malfunctioning no matter what I did. The car has been to the dealership twice for this problem and it is STILL not fixed. I finally gave up and turned off the enter/exit function. So now I have to manually slide the seat back when getting in and out of the car. The seat memory function seems to be working now although it was initially hit and miss. Despite the glitches in this new car, I think it's beautiful and I love almost everything else about it. I am still hoping that a solution will be found for this annoying problem. Having driven a Lexus for 7 years prior to the Mercedes, I was used to reliability and perfection. Never expected a new car, especially a Mercedes, to have problems like this. On the positive side, the car is quiet and luxurious on the inside with user friendly technology. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse