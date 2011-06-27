  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 E-Class
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$25,999 - $30,990
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I lots of go for little dough

T Saroch, 12/10/2016
E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Awesome car, fantastic fuel milage. Trip home, wife got 46.2 on 358 mile trip home- brand new with less than 900 miles on unit. Me, only 39-41 mpg, but I run it over 80 , cheat by at least 10 mph out hear in West Texas , speed limit is 80. The car corners like its on rails, smooth as class, quite as a morgue,& stops on a dime. More toys on it than I know how to ever use- simply love it. We are in our 70's and own many different vehicles& have in the past. Corvettes, Porches,Caddys, Jeeps,& my next favorite to the Benz, my F250 4X4. Tried a BMW 528, nice car, but the Benz is easier to enter& exit. As stated this car is a lot of car for a very reasonable investment. I love my 560SL, but this is a nicer car by far.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The fine print

CSR, 10/15/2018
E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Tun flat tires not good on roads with potholes - but the tire warranty - it paid for itself, sadly, in the first year! Navigation not great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Diesel for me after 2 years

GSS, 10/18/2016
E 250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
2 of 7 people found this review helpful

Tech -- not very user friendly. Wish I would have not purchased a Black vehicle -- wish it was silver. Navigation is NOT user friendly. Why is there a charge to keep it current. Seems rude to me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles