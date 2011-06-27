Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
I lots of go for little dough
Awesome car, fantastic fuel milage. Trip home, wife got 46.2 on 358 mile trip home- brand new with less than 900 miles on unit. Me, only 39-41 mpg, but I run it over 80 , cheat by at least 10 mph out hear in West Texas , speed limit is 80. The car corners like its on rails, smooth as class, quite as a morgue,& stops on a dime. More toys on it than I know how to ever use- simply love it. We are in our 70's and own many different vehicles& have in the past. Corvettes, Porches,Caddys, Jeeps,& my next favorite to the Benz, my F250 4X4. Tried a BMW 528, nice car, but the Benz is easier to enter& exit. As stated this car is a lot of car for a very reasonable investment. I love my 560SL, but this is a nicer car by far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The fine print
Tun flat tires not good on roads with potholes - but the tire warranty - it paid for itself, sadly, in the first year! Navigation not great.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Diesel for me after 2 years
Tech -- not very user friendly. Wish I would have not purchased a Black vehicle -- wish it was silver. Navigation is NOT user friendly. Why is there a charge to keep it current. Seems rude to me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
