Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews
E400 Hybrid a great car
chrisl5, 08/25/2014
5 of 8 people found this review helpful
I have test driven a lot of hybrid cars and even the all electric car. Finally decided to get the all new 2014 E-400 hybrid. The transition between the hybrid and gas is smooth. The feel of the car is nice & solid. The local driving on hybrid is fun. When signed up with MBrace and MBrace+, the car is even more fun with all the internet functions. I like the voice recognition to input into navi system. My average city/highway is 30 mpg, non-aggressive driving, has some uphill/ downhill.
Report Abuse
Fast Hybrid
BusyBusyMom, 03/19/2020
E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The torque is amazing and being a hybrid is deceiving. No snail pace here and the ride is smooth. All the comforts of Mercedes and engine performance they got their name from. Exceptional asset to have.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner