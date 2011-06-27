Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

chrisl5 , 08/25/2014

I have test driven a lot of hybrid cars and even the all electric car. Finally decided to get the all new 2014 E-400 hybrid. The transition between the hybrid and gas is smooth. The feel of the car is nice & solid. The local driving on hybrid is fun. When signed up with MBrace and MBrace+, the car is even more fun with all the internet functions. I like the voice recognition to input into navi system. My average city/highway is 30 mpg, non-aggressive driving, has some uphill/ downhill.