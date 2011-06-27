  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

E400 Hybrid a great car

chrisl5, 08/25/2014
I have test driven a lot of hybrid cars and even the all electric car. Finally decided to get the all new 2014 E-400 hybrid. The transition between the hybrid and gas is smooth. The feel of the car is nice & solid. The local driving on hybrid is fun. When signed up with MBrace and MBrace+, the car is even more fun with all the internet functions. I like the voice recognition to input into navi system. My average city/highway is 30 mpg, non-aggressive driving, has some uphill/ downhill.

Fast Hybrid

BusyBusyMom, 03/19/2020
E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
The torque is amazing and being a hybrid is deceiving. No snail pace here and the ride is smooth. All the comforts of Mercedes and engine performance they got their name from. Exceptional asset to have.

