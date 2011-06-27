Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Late August pick-up (2k miles so far) - luxury, obsidian black, almond/mocha leather, P1, wood steering wheel. Beautifully built, highly refined. Standout interior w/ excellent stereo, very comfortable seats, good noise insulation. Very smooth at highway speeds, yet holds well on sharp on/off ramps. However, MB misses in two areas. 1st, engine is a bit underpowered for car's size. 2nd, mediocre 7-speed trans. Specifically, shifting keeps RPMs too low when accelerating unless peddle to the floor (so much for 2 overdrives), sport mode does nothing, does not adapt to driving style (contrary to advertising). A very good car, but needs some work. A shame BMW no longer makes the 5 wagon.

CTDriver , 09/10/2010

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We were happy to welcome the 2011 wagon into our family. We owned a 2000 wagon, and contemplated purchasing the body style that came in between, but found it too small for our taste. The 2011 wagon, while not as quite as large as its predecessor 2 generations ago, is much roomier inside than the model that launched in 2004. Wagons seem to attract a dedicated audience, and deservedly so. This model is beautiful to look inside and out. It offers the utility of an SUV and the drive of a car. The third row remains one of our favorite features, not only for its ability to carry two (small)l people but also for its ability to hold grocery bags upright. More luxurious, more powerful. Winner.