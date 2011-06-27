Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Premium 2 Packageyes
Wheel Packageyes
Sport Styling Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,200
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Drive Dynamic Multicontour Driver Seat w/Massageyes
Aluminum trimyes
Night View Assist Plusyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Diamond White Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.4 cu.ft.
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight4213 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Exterior Colors
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leatherette
  • Almond/Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha, premium leather
  • Natural Beige, premium leather
  • Almond/Black, leatherette
  • Almond/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
