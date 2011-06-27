Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
#2 a real Upgrade Xlnt
Just a quick update to tell u more about my E550 sport. I have put over 4500 miles since my purchase in March. Just returned from a trip to Vegas. I live in the LA metro area and drove instead of flying. At about 2000 rpm on the tachometer my car averages 82- 85mph. I held constant at that speed and my car got 27.7 mpg. The last climb to elevation over 5000 feet above sea level brought me just below 28mpg. For a V8 near 400 horsepower and torque this is truly amazing. If you drive it mellow, Wow. It pulled every hill without a downshift because of the ample torque. It frustrated others on its ability to make that climb at that pace. The EPA rates it only 23-24 on highway! Great Car!
Very Nice & Affordable Luxury Car
I bought my car a year and a half ago with 121,000 miles on it. It's been an absolute pleasure to own! I've been a loyal Mercedes customer for years now - my very first car was a 1990 Mercedes 300E. I owned that car for almost 10 years - until it was 27 years old - with very little trouble. When I drove the 2010 Mercedes E350 4Matic, I knew that it would be my next car. The quality of this car is very impressive! It has a very well-designed interior with quality materials. The styling of this car is quite attractive, even to this day. In the winter, the all wheel drive system works beautifully in the snow. I've never gotten anywhere close to stuck, however, my car has AMG style bumpers which hang somewhat low - not great for the snow. In the summer, the A/C works wonderfully. It has a button called "Max Air" which is heavenly on a hot day. This car isn't quite as plush as my 1990, but as a tradeoff, has MUCH better handling. Overall, the ride is still quite nice and the road noise is much more subdued than the average car. The command system is great once you've figured out how to operate it - the different technological features of this car are pretty handy. I haven't had any mechanical failures so far, only basic maintenance such as an oil change, an alignment, new batteries (this car has two batteries), and new engine mounts. If you've never owned a Mercedes, know that maintenance is going to be more expensive than normal - especially the engine mounts, which will need to be changed every 50 or 60 thousand miles. If you're prepared to spend money taking care of this car, you'll love it. That being said, if you pick a used Mercedes that's been loved, it should be a very reliable vehicle. Just keep up with the maintenance! You can't afford to neglect a Mercedes like you can with a Honda or Toyota.
Surprised
My wife fell in love with this car during the test drive. I really thought the Lexus ls460 was the car for us but this car is a lot more fun to drive. I like power so we stepped up to the e550 sports edition with the p2 package. Basically this car has almost all the same features as the ls and a lot more pop if power is your thing. I did the specs, interior room is only slightly less than the larger luxury sedans, except for trunk space. Before you buy,check this one out, you might be pleasantly surprised. Oh, one more thing that really sold us was Mercedes reputation and attention to safety features, eleven air bags. maybe some others cars have it but they certainly don't advertise it.
Fun to Drive
Great car to drive on trips or around town. Handling is great especially on curvy roads. Good to great fuel economy as the trip computer reads 26mph on highway. Engine has plenty of horses(V6).Every option on mine except leather. Seats are synthetic leather but are great looking and easy to clean.17k on odometer and inside looks like day I bought it.
Amazing E550
Outstanding performance, reasonable maintenance cost, plush interior, in a current stylish package. Looks close to new E class. Fraction of the cost.
