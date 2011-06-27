Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
If you can do it
Although a push financially, the E55 is a monster swaddled in Armani. An understated, elegant, every day driver that will dust anything that challenges the "55" nameplate. And they will challenge it. Think of a brand new Aston Martin Vanquish pulling up hard on your right, the light changes and the Vanquish is "Vanquished" three car lengths behind. Hard to put a price tag on that moment. I couldn't. The E55 has cult status. Everyone asks,"Can it really do what they say it can". Yes. Yes it can. And then some. If you're throwing your hat in the super performance car ring, the E55 has to be considered. It can haul kids, signifcant others, friends to dinner, as well as plain out "haul".
Nice, but not a Lexus
I've way more issues with the '06 than my old E55 (2002 W210 E55) although, yes, the 2006 is a rocketship in comparison. MB has lost the "tank like" build quality of the older cars, and doesn't seem to care what the buyer endures as far as problems, but the car is scary fast, and is still the best 4 door hot rod money can buy. Get the build quality up to Lexus standards, and there will be no room for BMW in this market.
AMG E-55 Hold on tight
This is my 3rd AMG E-55. This has the most powerful engine 469 HP, 575 torque. Love the dynamic seats. They inflate to keep you centered when you're making sharp turns. This baby accelerates 0-60 in 4.5 sec. Jump on the freeway and leave 'em in the dust. This kind of performance and handling from a 4 door sedan (Stealth) most people don't have a clue what this car is capable of. Keep it under wraps so the showboats don't ruin it :) It is quick, powerful and agile with luxury comforts and gadgets.
Who Da Mn
This is just an all around Precision Machine. Ungodly speed and handling! The Vette or Carrera or just about anything that pulls up next to you will end up in your rearview mirror. It doesnt matter if you are starting from a stop or already going 80, hit it and it will plant your head and take off like a bullet. The first time you head up a 40mph ramp merging into the highway doing 137mph you realize how AMG is - vs standard. The only regret is that the Autoban is not a local road!
Nirvana
This car is fast and fun to drive. It offers race-car speed and handling with four-door sedan comfort. The steering is not BMW-tight, but in the sports mode it makes a pretty close approximation. The car has a bunch of add-ons which should have been standard in a 90000+ dollar car(final cost). I did not like the styling changes with the new 5- series so the M5 was not an alternative I felt worth exploring. The AMG styling changes make this car standout. I am completely satisfied with driving experience and the seats are amazing. I'm 6' 5" and my wife is 5'0". We both have found comfortable seating positions
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner