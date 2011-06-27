Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

If you can do it Woody Brown , 06/03/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Although a push financially, the E55 is a monster swaddled in Armani. An understated, elegant, every day driver that will dust anything that challenges the "55" nameplate. And they will challenge it. Think of a brand new Aston Martin Vanquish pulling up hard on your right, the light changes and the Vanquish is "Vanquished" three car lengths behind. Hard to put a price tag on that moment. I couldn't. The E55 has cult status. Everyone asks,"Can it really do what they say it can". Yes. Yes it can. And then some. If you're throwing your hat in the super performance car ring, the E55 has to be considered. It can haul kids, signifcant others, friends to dinner, as well as plain out "haul". Report Abuse

Nice, but not a Lexus Fast55 , 08/18/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've way more issues with the '06 than my old E55 (2002 W210 E55) although, yes, the 2006 is a rocketship in comparison. MB has lost the "tank like" build quality of the older cars, and doesn't seem to care what the buyer endures as far as problems, but the car is scary fast, and is still the best 4 door hot rod money can buy. Get the build quality up to Lexus standards, and there will be no room for BMW in this market.

AMG E-55 Hold on tight Sara Fincher , 12/16/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd AMG E-55. This has the most powerful engine 469 HP, 575 torque. Love the dynamic seats. They inflate to keep you centered when you're making sharp turns. This baby accelerates 0-60 in 4.5 sec. Jump on the freeway and leave 'em in the dust. This kind of performance and handling from a 4 door sedan (Stealth) most people don't have a clue what this car is capable of. Keep it under wraps so the showboats don't ruin it :) It is quick, powerful and agile with luxury comforts and gadgets.

Who Da Mn Paul Pelc , 10/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is just an all around Precision Machine. Ungodly speed and handling! The Vette or Carrera or just about anything that pulls up next to you will end up in your rearview mirror. It doesnt matter if you are starting from a stop or already going 80, hit it and it will plant your head and take off like a bullet. The first time you head up a 40mph ramp merging into the highway doing 137mph you realize how AMG is - vs standard. The only regret is that the Autoban is not a local road!