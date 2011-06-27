Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|20
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|274.3/400.9 mi.
|379.8/548.6 mi.
|358.7/485.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|20
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2650 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 6100 rpm
|221 hp @ 5600 rpm
|221 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|18
|18
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|12 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|no
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|no
|no
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|no
|sport front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|no
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear hip Room
|no
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Front track
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.7 in.
|189.7 in.
|189.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4087 lbs.
|3691 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.27 cd.
|.27 cd.
|.27 cd.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|113.1 cu.ft.
|113.4 cu.ft.
|113.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.4 in.
|112.4 in.
|112.4 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Rear track
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|265/35R Y tires
|yes
|no
|no
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|225/55R H tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|yes
|no
|double wishbone front suspension
|no
|no
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,800
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
