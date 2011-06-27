  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2005 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG152019
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg18/26 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.379.8/548.6 mi.358.7/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG152019
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2650 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 6100 rpm221 hp @ 5600 rpm221 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves241818
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
12 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesnono
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
9 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesnono
alloy and wood trim on dashyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
wood trim on dashnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
sport front seatsyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
Front hip roomno52.4 in.52.4 in.
leathernoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Rear hip Roomno53.8 in.53.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Front track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.189.7 in.189.7 in.
Curb weight4087 lbs.3691 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd..27 cd..27 cd.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.113.4 cu.ft.113.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.112.4 in.112.4 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Rear track61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Exterior Colors
  • designo Graphite
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster White
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Jade Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Jade Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Jade Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Charcoal, premium leather
  • designo Graphite Nappa, premium leather
  • Charcoal/Merlot Red, premium leather
  • Charcoal/Dark Blue, premium leather
  • designo Sand Nappa, premium leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
265/35R Y tiresyesnono
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
All season tiresnoyesyes
225/55R H tiresnoyesyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesno
double wishbone front suspensionnonoyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,800
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See E-Class InventorySee E-Class InventorySee E-Class Inventory

