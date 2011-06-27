Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

2002 Mercedes E 320 w/Elegance Package Pete , 11/24/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My first ever Mercedes. I am more than pleased with the car. I would caution buyers who are looking at buying a higher mileage car to take the car in for a transmission oil and filter change. Mercedes says it isn't needed, but mine did. Be sure to only use Mercedes-Benz transmission fluid. Older Mercedes cars are good cars for do-it-yourselfers who are willing to do the research to learn how to work on them. Internet makes this easy. Dealership service is expensive, but seldom needed. This is the best engineered car I've ever driven or owned. The fit and finish is perfect. I was astonished that such an aparently heavy car gets such good gas mileage (22 city / 29 hwy). Report Abuse

unidentify noise wjp1 , 06/04/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought a 02 E 430 SPt SEDAN NEW. I have no problem in over 10 years. Only minor repairs. The vehicle performance magnificent,strong unbelievable aggressive acceleration and amazing handling , with the MECHANICALLY RELIABLE POWERFULL 4.3L V 8 engine AS APPRX. 160,000 MILES I want to keep this car for a while longer. I AM EXPERIENCING ONE RECENT PROBLEM, I JUST PUT A NEW A/C SYSTEM IN THE VEHICLE, BUT AROUND APPROX. 1000-1200 RPM I GET A DRAGGING PANORAMIC SOUND THAT GO AWAY OVER 1200 RPM. WHEN THE A/C SYSTEM IS ON ONLY. WE REPLACED THE UNIT BUT THE NOISE IS STILL THERE. THE LOCAL M-BENZ DEALERSHIP NEVER EXPERIENCE NOTHING LIKE THIS. I still have the noise and need help. Report Abuse

classic Nick Pucino , 01/08/2016 E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love this car. style, comfort, performance. A classic look and feel Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2002 Benz E320 Best Value David , 09/28/2016 E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned two 2002 E320's since 2010 . Bought a pair. Love the both. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse