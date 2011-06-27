  1. Home
Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 E-Class
48 reviews
2002 Mercedes E 320 w/Elegance Package

Pete, 11/24/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

My first ever Mercedes. I am more than pleased with the car. I would caution buyers who are looking at buying a higher mileage car to take the car in for a transmission oil and filter change. Mercedes says it isn't needed, but mine did. Be sure to only use Mercedes-Benz transmission fluid. Older Mercedes cars are good cars for do-it-yourselfers who are willing to do the research to learn how to work on them. Internet makes this easy. Dealership service is expensive, but seldom needed. This is the best engineered car I've ever driven or owned. The fit and finish is perfect. I was astonished that such an aparently heavy car gets such good gas mileage (22 city / 29 hwy).

unidentify noise

wjp1, 06/04/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought a 02 E 430 SPt SEDAN NEW. I have no problem in over 10 years. Only minor repairs. The vehicle performance magnificent,strong unbelievable aggressive acceleration and amazing handling , with the MECHANICALLY RELIABLE POWERFULL 4.3L V 8 engine AS APPRX. 160,000 MILES I want to keep this car for a while longer. I AM EXPERIENCING ONE RECENT PROBLEM, I JUST PUT A NEW A/C SYSTEM IN THE VEHICLE, BUT AROUND APPROX. 1000-1200 RPM I GET A DRAGGING PANORAMIC SOUND THAT GO AWAY OVER 1200 RPM. WHEN THE A/C SYSTEM IS ON ONLY. WE REPLACED THE UNIT BUT THE NOISE IS STILL THERE. THE LOCAL M-BENZ DEALERSHIP NEVER EXPERIENCE NOTHING LIKE THIS. I still have the noise and need help.

classic

Nick Pucino, 01/08/2016
E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Love this car. style, comfort, performance. A classic look and feel

2002 Benz E320 Best Value

David, 09/28/2016
E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've owned two 2002 E320's since 2010 . Bought a pair. Love the both.

If you like the shop

Not for me, 11/13/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Having always wanted a Mercedes. I finally poneyed up the money and purchased a used 320 with only 37K miles on it. Since then I have been on a first name basis with my service advisor as I am bringing the car back to the shop almost every other month for different problems. Here is what has broken so far. Interior visors, both left and right due to the mirror covers hinge breaking (not covered under extended warranty) Catalytic converter at 70K. Ball Joints at 78K. Windshield washer resevoir (not covered $230). Instrument lighting. Entire radio. Voltage regulator. Most of this would not have been covered if I hadn't purchased the extended warranty. Too much for me. Back to Lexus

