Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Built like a tank 2001E320 4-dr sedan Nick V. , 10/29/2017 E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Has never let me down, or stranded, always starts, runs smooth looks awesome in black paint finish, gets plenty of looks as she rolls past.. Bose sound system sounds like a concert w/ 8 speakers through out cabin.. great for long road trips or all around driving in comfort luxury. Mine has rear wheel drive w/ good snow tires and a little weight in the trunk for winner time, sand bags gets me through the heaviest blizzards winters in Pennsylvania.. Keep up on the basic maintenance oil change high octane gasoline she will run like a dream replace parts when needed it is like a fine air craft it will go on forever.. I love this car I can never stop staring at it' this car takes me everywhere She is part of the family love my Benz... e Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E430 Sport Mike Fruin , 08/30/2004 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle as a pre-owned replacement for my 1999 E430...much more car than the Audi A6 or BMW 5 series, both of which were considerations at the time. The 8 cylinder engine, sport suspension, and auto-stick transmission is awesome. A few too many electronics possibly, but a dream to drive none the less. Report Abuse

Just an all great luxury sedan Joseph Campbell , 01/04/2016 E430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This car has many standard features for a 2001, some rather subtle, that some brand new cars don't have. It has supreme traction in the snow and rain when fitted with proper tires. This E-class rides smooth as glass around town, has seating for 5, and can also easily carry 3 golfers (late for a tee time) 128 mph down the highway. There's even a button to flip the rear headrests down to increase visibility while backing up. I could go on forever, but long story short, the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E430 4matic is a keeper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hard to Replace John , 01/30/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second new MB but not my last. In ten years, I replaced normal wear items consistent with the mileage but not much else. Service at the dealer is somewhat expensive and I had one bad experience of being overcharged, which I complained about to the next few service advisers. They agreed and made things right. Oddly, in the last couple of years, the cost of replacing typical wearable items has gone down - generally less than estimated. The car gets 22 mpg running around and about 28 mph on the highway (at about 60 mph). The car still looks great, rides well and is totally reliable, which makes it difficult to drop $50k to replace it with a new model. Report Abuse