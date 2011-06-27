Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
E320 at 195,000 miles
ok at an amazing 195k on the clock this car just never stops amazing me , I bought this car about 1.5 yrs ago and my wife takes this car from nj to Lex va reguraly about 1000 miles round, I have no fear in letteing her do this with this car, I WOULD NEVER let her use any of our other cars ((3) all with less milage) to do this,,, this car gets about 30mpg , stops on a dime with akbono pads , and you can eat a bowl a soup in this car at 100-120mph and yes I've run this car personaly on I95, I81, and I76 multiple times in the triple digits ,The BEST USED CAR I've ever owned, this veh gets regular service , and when it was bought i recvd complete records, if you can do so too , buy it
Solid Car
I was rear ended at a stop light by a pick up truck going fast and all I heard were screeching tires and then the crash. The e300 took a hard hit and did well. I got out out with whip lash. The seat held me in like a glove and felt if I was driving a lighter tinier car it would have been worse. The insurance company paid me 2300 more then what I paid for it. This diesel engine is great and gets up to 30 city and 36 hwy going 80 mph. I am debating on a new diesel or a 320, 430 e or c class This is a safe car and fuel is cheap knowing your safe...
Very Low Maintance
Not a single drive train problem in ten years. Not a single tune up problem. Original plugs replaced at 150 000 miles. 27 on the highway. My mechanic has warned me not to get rid of the 98 320e. He has several he maintains. Yes, the center arm rest is not perfect, but it is fine. Amazing how well the paint has held up. Ours is a bronze gold. I cannot think of a problem we have had with this car, our 10th. We did replace valve cover gaskets when they leaded. Just did a round trip Boston to Florida. Tomorrow I will drive 200 miles to NYC without a worry. We did replace the headlights when they became less than water tight. Not cheap. Roomie for five. Trunk more than adequate. The man who bought our car new bought a 430, so this is a very powerful car, but the 320E I have driven is more than adequate. the 320E V6 has 12 plugs and is quite smooth. I would buy another today if it had been super maintained.
What an amazing car!!!!
I love this car. I bought my E320 in Arizona 2 years ago. I originally only wanted to drive a manual car, however in trying to be objective in my car selection, I test drove an E320. Immediatly I loved it. Aside from one minor mishap with a transmission hose that was improperly put on during a flush (bad garage), I have had not a single issue. I even enjoyed my husband changing the over engineered 12 spark plugs, saving me over 1000 dollars. I currently have 111600 miles on the clock and am looking forward to having my E320 for many years to come. I will never buy another car unless it is a Mercedes.
Colorado 1998 MB TD 300
Extraordinarily Great car / very dependable... 32 MPG City and 34 HWY ... mine has 300k mileage on ... in Europe I’ve seen 500 to 750 k on them .... maintenance is key though ... MB dealer offered me lifetime oil changes and detail wax job 20 years ago .... every 6 months car is in for MB Service and detail. A keeper for daily drive.
