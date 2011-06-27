Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Driving my Sun-Roofed Bank Vault DOUGCLEM , 11/02/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just acquired it!! Finally!Mega- comfort, Mega-quiet, Mega-class!! $93k new in 1995 got a buyer cupholders (Yes, I have them on the doors...$40 apiece), a decent sound system,super- chrome wheels, and the best drop-top coupe ever built. I've heard that Mercedes lost money on every one that they built due to engineering costs. All I know is that I can fly this baby over bad railroad tracks at 70 mph and the cowl doesn't move a centimeter. 500 lbs of lead in the 4 corners will do wonders for cowl-shake. Doesn't help off-the-line acceleration, but she'll boogie up to 130 mph without a whimper. Classic proportions, precision engineering, and faultless built add up to good investment. Report Abuse

Best used car for the money! El jacobo , 07/17/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had a Subaru Sti and replaced it with this. This is truly the last great Mercedes convertible! More like a rolls than a BMW. Elegant without being flashy. Great smooth transmission without a too big engine. Plenty of power but really a luxury car, not a sports car.

e320 cabriolet Mercedes Cabriolet , 09/26/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This has to be the finest 4 place cabriolet ever built. I have had mine for right at 5 years now and every time I get in it to drive it I have to smile. Great gas mileage and once you upgrade the tires and wheels to 16 or 17inch it handles wonderfully. I have the sportline and would highly recommend that option. Not great rear leg room but it will do in a pinch. Engine is a great machine, I upgraded the rear end to a more aggressive gearing and now it performs like it should have from the factory.

Instant Classic Vassili , 10/20/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The convertible is a remarkable car. I bought mine only recently and the car feels like a tank (almost as heavy as one, 4000lbs) and drives as smooth as a magic carpet. Very civilized and quiet, its aristocratic aura will rub off on you. Reliable so far (64k). The acceleration is very lethargic but once it gets going it carries momentum very effortlesly. What left an impression on me is how quiet it is with the top down and the rear windscreen up, doing 80 it feels like I am traveling first class. Truly a timeless jewel, I am the third and most likely the final owner.