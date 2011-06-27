Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I have Ever Owned
I purchased this car two days ago, in palladium silver and black interior. So the only disclaimer for this review is that I have driven the car a total of 150 miles. Having owned several different models of Mercedes (including a 2011 E350, that I traded for this car), as well as BMWs and Porsches, I can honestly say that this is the finest vehicle I have ever driven. Power is more than abundant. Steering and handling are perfection. Exterior and interior build quality and styling give me goose bumps. Buy this car if you can.
Emotionally engaging, visually pleasing, and viscerally stunning
The safety features of a car are an important consideration for me. I decided to look into BMW, Audi and Mercedes. Currently, BMW does not offer a car that competes in this class (perhaps the 5 series Gran Turismo?) I was able to test drive the M-B CLS 4matic and the Audi A7. Audi did seem to have a sportier feel to it. Both cars have a wide array of technology and safety features, but M-B believes in taking a more pro-active role in terms of safety (Active Blind Spot Assist/Active Lane-Keeping Assist). The sensual sheet metal, safety features, exclusivity, and twin turbo 4.6L V8 with 4matic sold me on the M-B. I had no idea that a car could be so interactive, functional, & beautiful.
One of the Best Latest Efforts From Benz
This car has got it all: style, comfort, sportiness, oppulence, neck-snapping performance, build quality that reminds me of 1990's Mercedes, and the safety and security of AWD. I get countless compliments and stares while driving the car and the interior styling is quite impressive as well. Even with the airmatic suspension set in sport mode and the transmission engaged in its sport setting, everything is just buttery smooth. It's truely an outstanding car.
New level Benzing
I came out of an E500 and got into the 2012 CLS 550 and there is no comparison from the power to the technology I'm very impressed. I temporarily flirted with leaving mercedes and going with the maserati, or porsche panamera, but am thoroughly glad I saved the money (funny saying that about a mercedes) and went with the CLS. My only drawback is I have a newborn and didn't fully consider the crampness of the backseat especially with the rear entertainment system, which makes it very difficult to put her huge car seat in and out of the car, but that's my problem. Overall in comparison to my e500 there is none, this is new level Benzing at it's finest from bumper to bumper
Smartly Delivers Mutually Exclusive Qualities
luxurious ride yet sharp handling, smooth and powerful yet efficient engine, efficient all wheel drive, craftmanship and styling; Incredible engineering achievement that grows on you with every mile and challenging road traveled; able to deliver traditionally mutually exclusive qualities: adaptive air suspension gives you flat cornering and sports car like reflexes with an S-class like ride quality; biturbo V8 engine pulls, revs, and hangs at the throttle like a sports car engine yet delivers routinely real world 28 mpg on spirited long distance highway/country road driving in a 4wheel drive 4200 pound car; the most impressive Mercedes in a generation !
Sponsored cars related to the CLS-Class
Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner