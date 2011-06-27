Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Alan , 06/22/2016 CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

I bought a 2012 CLS63 CPO used in January 2016 with 40,000 miles. Paid less than half the cost of a new one and felt I got a good deal. The vehicle looked like new and runs great. In June 2016 I drove from Los Angeles, CA to Cary NC. No problems or issues during the trip and averaged 24.5 mpg. They say that "there is no replacement for displacement" and I found that out to be true. I extensively used the Distronics adaptive cruise control to control the speed and had no loss of speed going over the mountains or accelerating up on ramps. I am happy with my purchase of this vehicle, especially because the price of a new one would be beyond my budget and paying the depreciated price made owning an AMG affordable.