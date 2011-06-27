  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 CLS-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all CLS-Classes for sale
List Price
$36,586
Used CLS-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bought Used CPO 2012 CLS63 Perf Model Jan 2016

Alan, 06/22/2016
CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2012 CLS63 CPO used in January 2016 with 40,000 miles. Paid less than half the cost of a new one and felt I got a good deal. The vehicle looked like new and runs great. In June 2016 I drove from Los Angeles, CA to Cary NC. No problems or issues during the trip and averaged 24.5 mpg. They say that "there is no replacement for displacement" and I found that out to be true. I extensively used the Distronics adaptive cruise control to control the speed and had no loss of speed going over the mountains or accelerating up on ramps. I am happy with my purchase of this vehicle, especially because the price of a new one would be beyond my budget and paying the depreciated price made owning an AMG affordable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all CLS-Classes for sale

Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles