Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Perfect!
What a great car! Avg of 3.8 sec for 0-60. Most other drives don't expect a car of this size to be so fast. Great look, great drive. Gas milage seems to be around 16-19 for average driving. Breaks are awesome! But expect to pay to replace them, not cheap. Your head hurts if you slam on the breaks.... it stops that quickly!
Update: True Exotic Mercedes Benz AMG
As an update, the fuel economy has averaged now around 19 mpg, which has now fully satisfied me. Also, the multi-contour air pressured seats are so comfortable that I no longer feel a need for automatic message seats. We decided to personally test the acceleration time for our car, and it ended up around 0 - 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is pretty close to what the dealer said it was.
Awesome
This vehicle not only looks great, but drives as good as it looks as well! I never expected this car to drive so well. For a sports car, it drives better than any other car in its category.
The True Exotic Mercedes Benz AMG
We bought a CLS 63 AMG Mystic White Designo Performance Plus, and my goodness what a car! We were originally going to get a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, but we chose to get this car. That was the best choice we ever made when it comes to a car. The interior of the CLS 63 AMG designo is far superior to the Bentley. I love the performance of this car! This car has around 568 horsepower, more than the standard CLS 63 AMG. I love the exclusitivity! There are only 3 in California and 1 in Utah. The acceleration is around 3.9 seconds to go 0-60 mph. This car gets so much attention, too! All in all, this car is an exotic
Sponsored cars related to the CLS-Class
Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner