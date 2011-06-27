  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Perfect!

twistercell, 01/09/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

What a great car! Avg of 3.8 sec for 0-60. Most other drives don't expect a car of this size to be so fast. Great look, great drive. Gas milage seems to be around 16-19 for average driving. Breaks are awesome! But expect to pay to replace them, not cheap. Your head hurts if you slam on the breaks.... it stops that quickly!

Update: True Exotic Mercedes Benz AMG

D. Waters, 04/06/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

As an update, the fuel economy has averaged now around 19 mpg, which has now fully satisfied me. Also, the multi-contour air pressured seats are so comfortable that I no longer feel a need for automatic message seats. We decided to personally test the acceleration time for our car, and it ended up around 0 - 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is pretty close to what the dealer said it was.

Awesome

amayer, 10/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle not only looks great, but drives as good as it looks as well! I never expected this car to drive so well. For a sports car, it drives better than any other car in its category.

The True Exotic Mercedes Benz AMG

D. Waters, 01/01/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought a CLS 63 AMG Mystic White Designo Performance Plus, and my goodness what a car! We were originally going to get a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, but we chose to get this car. That was the best choice we ever made when it comes to a car. The interior of the CLS 63 AMG designo is far superior to the Bentley. I love the performance of this car! This car has around 568 horsepower, more than the standard CLS 63 AMG. I love the exclusitivity! There are only 3 in California and 1 in Utah. The acceleration is around 3.9 seconds to go 0-60 mph. This car gets so much attention, too! All in all, this car is an exotic

