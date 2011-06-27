Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Perfect! twistercell , 01/09/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful What a great car! Avg of 3.8 sec for 0-60. Most other drives don't expect a car of this size to be so fast. Great look, great drive. Gas milage seems to be around 16-19 for average driving. Breaks are awesome! But expect to pay to replace them, not cheap. Your head hurts if you slam on the breaks.... it stops that quickly! Report Abuse

Update: True Exotic Mercedes Benz AMG D. Waters , 04/06/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful As an update, the fuel economy has averaged now around 19 mpg, which has now fully satisfied me. Also, the multi-contour air pressured seats are so comfortable that I no longer feel a need for automatic message seats. We decided to personally test the acceleration time for our car, and it ended up around 0 - 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is pretty close to what the dealer said it was.

Awesome amayer , 10/07/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This vehicle not only looks great, but drives as good as it looks as well! I never expected this car to drive so well. For a sports car, it drives better than any other car in its category.