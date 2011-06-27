Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

CLS550 Brian , 08/19/2006 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I ordered the CLS550 for my wife and waited 3 months for delivery from Germany. It is beyond our wildest dreams. The new 380 horse power engine and new computerized hydraulic brakes are just what it needed. I have owned many cars but nothing combines looks and performance like this. I am puzzled why so many people bought the old CLS500 with only 302 horse power, and electric brakes. I am glad we waited for the new 550! Report Abuse

CLS 550 '07 Vijil , 11/20/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful CLS 550 is truly a fun car to drive. Airmatic DC (air suspension), by all means is the best. The ride is smooth and sporty at the same time. Airmatic will automatically lower the suspension at highway speeds to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle. CLS has a very powerful engine, enough power for most people. I can only wonder what the 63 & 65 (AMG) has to offer in terms of power. The car is so unique in terms of its exterior styling, there is nothing like it on the road. The audio, Harmon Kardon/ Logic 7, has exceptional sound quality. CLS is a beauty with the beast inside. Report Abuse

I LOVE THIS CAR MrHoopsta , 04/07/2015 CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The best car I have owned thus FAR, it most definitely gets all of the attention and looks everywhere that I go! Bought the car with a little over 100k miles on it and it runs strong, only thing I had to replace was the airmatic suspension on one side, yes it was costly but you pay for what you drive! I recommend this car, I used to be a bmw fan until I purchased this car, a GREAT buy! Report Abuse

2007 Mercedes CLS550 Boca Raton , 05/02/2010 30 of 34 people found this review helpful The style is nice. The car is in the shop at least once every 3 months. Fixes so far include, oil leaks, belt tensioner replaced, chrome trim tarnished and replaced, differential replaced, steering wheel leather peeled, door glass window needed several repairs, cup holder chrome peels off in one year or so, replaced once and will need replacement again, window class catches the rubber molding when opened on all doors (no fix available at dealer). The car has clicking noise from from and rear suspension, the dealer said it is normal to have the noise. It may well be normal but I did not expect a MB to have such noises. Blind spot is bad. Report Abuse