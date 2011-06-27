Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

CA Dream'in Rob4USC , 10/27/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Although I was initially concerned about the mpg, that's become a non- issue. The performance, sound system and luxury is outstanding. The seating for four works, allowing the entire family to cruise PCH and enjoy the weather. Highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

Bad compressor at less than 50,000 cberk74 , 10/10/2014 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My compressor has gone bad 49,582 miles. The car may be 6 yrs old but at that low mileage it should not have a compressor leak. It has been properly maintained at Mercedes dealerships and garage kept. I am the fourth owner. Had it for two years and average 10,000 a year in mileage. I have only had to visit the dealership twice for service and apparently do not have enough "loyalty" to get a decent repair rate on something that should not be broken. I spoke with the head of the Post Warranty at MBUSA and he spoke with my local service center. The best deal they could offer me was 15% off the $1500 repair bill. I am very disappointed in the quality of the car. Report Abuse

Fantastic except for the bad paint job David Edwards , 01/22/2008 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2007 SLK that I had purchased new in March of 2007. It was a nice car, but tight on space and not very comfortable. The CLK Cabriolet is fantastic. The seats are the most comfortable I have set in ... even better than our 2008 Lexus LS 460. The Harmon Kardon stereo is incredible. The ride is crisp yet smooth and it literally glides over the roads. Some of the speakers vibrated at first with any significant bass, but this seems to have subsided quite a bit. The Irridium Silver paint is beautiful in lower light or artificial light, but in sunlight, you see the problems with the metallic paint...looks like it was painted with a spray can. Moral, don't buy on a cloudy day. Report Abuse

Poor reliability qualitypro , 10/09/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful After owning a CLK-350 for 2 months, my average maintenance is $600 per month. Two manufacturing defects, beyond the warranty cost $600 each to fix. A noise from the A/C compressor clutch (bracket?) was repaited,Secondlt, a month later, the Tire Pressure warning came on. I reprressurized 4 times. Rgen the dash indicator turned red for tires. Next the dash said SRS malfunction. The dealer says wiring under the sets is defecrive and seats need to be removed, etc. This follows an experience with a 320E which was disastrous, window falling, etc. Last Mercedes. Report Abuse