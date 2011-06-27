Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
2007 CLK350 Cabriolet
We are the second owner and purchased her from the Range Rover dealer in San Diego. They took her as a trade in from an older couple down there. She had always been dealer maintained which was a big plus to me and the RR dealer did a complete service before we purchased her. As mentioned, these cars are know to have a balance shaft issue so it's important to run the correct weight oil and stay on top of the service intervals. Like all Benz she can be a bit temperamental. For example the day after we brought her home the check engine light came on, I reset it and two days later it came back on. After doing some on-line research I tracked down the problem. The dealer did not seat the air filter assy. all the way onto the mass air flow sensor. I have an occasional 'check engine light' now and the computer tells me it's the cam shaft positioning sensors. I have purchased all four for about $115 total and need to change them which looks to be pretty straightforward and easy. I'll keep my fingers crossed. Overall, we love the car. Fuel economy is decent, handles well, the backseat is very tight but usable for the 'occasional' passenger but would definitely recommend the coupe if you 'need' seating for more than two on a frequent basis. The car is a 2007 in Mercedes' gray blue w/ gray leather interior and it's 2016 making her nearly 9 years old and my wife is constantly getting compliments on what a beautiful car she has. Overall, a very good buy.
'07 CLK 550 Convertible
I am amazed at the acceleration of the new CLK 550. The overall fit and finish is truly outstanding. The top goes down within 20 seconds and the sound proofing when it is up is very quiet. This is my first MB, I have been driving Audi's for the past six years, including the 4.2 A6. The acceleration of the MB leaves the Audi in the dust. I look for any excuse to take the car out for a spin. It has been an awesome driving experince.
Great car so far
I have put about 1600 miles on the car so far and love it. There are a few minor things to quible about, but overall this car is an absolute blast to drive. Faster then a stock M3 and a lot more comfortable.
Very cool car, crummy seat
One of America's best looking cars! But beware the seat bolsters. I test drove this car a long time before buying. Thought the seats were wonderful because of that "tucked in" feeling. However, those bolsters pinch my back (I'm 5'11", 210 lbs). Painfully annoying and I bought this car for extended touring! Had a shop rebuild driver's seat - got some relief. I wish I had the 2010 E-Class seats with the adjustable bolsters. I mean, who drives a CLK hard enough to need aggresive bolsters? Having said all this, I love this car. Plenty of room for extended trips. Very quiet with top up, cozy during the winter. Fast. Cool. Beautiful exterior. Shopped Porsche, Audi, BMW. The CLK won.
Great Vehicle....
Pros: The handling , comfort, braking and overall ride are AWESOME! The ride is very smooth! Beautiful Vehicle!!! Cons: The front cup holder is a bit wide and could easily cause a mishap allowing your beverage to spill forward. The trunk space is a bit small but, this is expected for a convertible (positioned properly you can fit 3 carry-on bags).
