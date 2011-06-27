Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

'58 190SL & '07 CLK350 Cabrio , 05/24/2016 CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

We are the second owner and purchased her from the Range Rover dealer in San Diego. They took her as a trade in from an older couple down there. She had always been dealer maintained which was a big plus to me and the RR dealer did a complete service before we purchased her. As mentioned, these cars are know to have a balance shaft issue so it's important to run the correct weight oil and stay on top of the service intervals. Like all Benz she can be a bit temperamental. For example the day after we brought her home the check engine light came on, I reset it and two days later it came back on. After doing some on-line research I tracked down the problem. The dealer did not seat the air filter assy. all the way onto the mass air flow sensor. I have an occasional 'check engine light' now and the computer tells me it's the cam shaft positioning sensors. I have purchased all four for about $115 total and need to change them which looks to be pretty straightforward and easy. I'll keep my fingers crossed. Overall, we love the car. Fuel economy is decent, handles well, the backseat is very tight but usable for the 'occasional' passenger but would definitely recommend the coupe if you 'need' seating for more than two on a frequent basis. The car is a 2007 in Mercedes' gray blue w/ gray leather interior and it's 2016 making her nearly 9 years old and my wife is constantly getting compliments on what a beautiful car she has. Overall, a very good buy.