Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
What women over 50 think
Fun to drive. Great handling with tight turns. Significant blind spot with top up but when it's down, what a rush. The excelleration is exceptional and the ride is so smooth with higher speeds. Limited trunk space but can do overnighters without a problem. Comfortable even on longer drives.
Ride of your life
I love this car and it may be one of the finest creations Mercedes has ever put on the market.
Simply Fantastic
Traded in my 04 Viper for this work of art. This AMG is very quick for a luxury feature packed coach. AMG will always be in my mind for future car purchases.
merc clk200
wicked car with everything. it is brilliant man. check it out. it is the best.
Falling Short of Expectations
Paid top dollar for what turned out to be a real dissapointment> Poor quality, and terrible dealer support (Claridges in Fremont, CA). We'll never buy another car from them again.
