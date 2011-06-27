Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

What women over 50 think jkp , 09/11/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Fun to drive. Great handling with tight turns. Significant blind spot with top up but when it's down, what a rush. The excelleration is exceptional and the ride is so smooth with higher speeds. Limited trunk space but can do overnighters without a problem. Comfortable even on longer drives. Report Abuse

Ride of your life JoeDQ , 10/20/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car and it may be one of the finest creations Mercedes has ever put on the market. Report Abuse

Simply Fantastic opulentanonymity , 10/22/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Traded in my 04 Viper for this work of art. This AMG is very quick for a luxury feature packed coach. AMG will always be in my mind for future car purchases. Report Abuse

merc clk200 toot , 11/25/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful wicked car with everything. it is brilliant man. check it out. it is the best. Report Abuse