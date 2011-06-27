  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 CLK-Class
5(64%)4(18%)3(9%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,261 - $6,239
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What women over 50 think

jkp, 09/11/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive. Great handling with tight turns. Significant blind spot with top up but when it's down, what a rush. The excelleration is exceptional and the ride is so smooth with higher speeds. Limited trunk space but can do overnighters without a problem. Comfortable even on longer drives.

Report Abuse

Ride of your life

JoeDQ, 10/20/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this car and it may be one of the finest creations Mercedes has ever put on the market.

Report Abuse

Simply Fantastic

opulentanonymity, 10/22/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Traded in my 04 Viper for this work of art. This AMG is very quick for a luxury feature packed coach. AMG will always be in my mind for future car purchases.

Report Abuse

merc clk200

toot, 11/25/2004
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

wicked car with everything. it is brilliant man. check it out. it is the best.

Report Abuse

Falling Short of Expectations

terrier, 09/13/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Paid top dollar for what turned out to be a real dissapointment> Poor quality, and terrible dealer support (Claridges in Fremont, CA). We'll never buy another car from them again.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles