Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
CLK 500
This car has been excellent from day one. The 500 has excellent horse power and the fuel economy is good for me, The design is excellent! You can tell they really thought this model through. Very comfortable. The car handles well and especially with the sport package. My car has the black with cream interior. Other colors I would consider is the silver, and the navy. Stay away from red and white colors for this car.
MB 320 CLK
This car has been excellent from day one. My only regret is that I did not go all the way and bought the CLK 55 in the first place. The 320 is however a good compromise with good fuel economy, styling and comfort. The car handles well and especially with the sport package. My car has the classic brilliant silver with charcoal interior. Other colors I would consider is the black, and the navy. Stay away from red and white colors for this car. A winner is the silver tones, in the classic spirit for MB race cars!
Amazing Car
A car you will love
Classy, smooth power
This my fourth pre-owned M-B (got it last month with 35K miles). The timeless design is head-turning and will look great decades from now. The V8 rumble is music to the ears at any RPM. I am still getting used the the awesome torque and horsepower even though I once had an E420 (there was a Honda Element between these two M-Bs, so I guess that explains that). Just starting it in the garage puts a smile on my face. The lack of B-pillars gives the car an almost convertible feel with windows down and the moonroof open, yet there is not a hint of wind noise when all is closed up. The build quality is and driving experience is solid, top- notch, and always enjoyable.
2ND MERCEDES BENZ LEMON
CAR IS FUN TO DRIVE, BUT YOU BETTER NOT DRIVE IT OUT OF TOWN. IT WILL SHUT OFF WHEN IT'S READY. THE DEALER DOESN'T WORK TO FIND THE PROBLEM, THEY JUST SAY WE ARE SORRY WE CAN NOT FIND ANYTHING WRONG WITH YOUR CAR. THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME, THE C240 IS WORSE. THE SUNSHADES BREAK, THE WINDOW STOPS WORKING, THE KEYS ARE RECALLED AND THE DEALER NEVER LET'S YOU KNOW. ALL IN ALL THE MB C240 AND CLK 320 ARE DEFINITELY A WORK OF CHRYSLER.
