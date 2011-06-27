Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
2nd Owner
I have always purchased low mile cars. When I purchased my CLK in September of 2009 from a So Cal MB it had 40K miles. In less than 2 years I added another 46K miles. I have had no issues with the car until. Unfortuneately the car was recently involved in an accident that left it totaled. I have had little luck locating a replacement w/low miles. I will continue my hunt.
Reviews are all over the map!
I purchased this car used in 2006. It had about 41000 miles on it.It was a great car and the first owner really took care of it. I didn't purchase the extended warranty. The first year I drove it was great. Doesn't matter if you're young or old, people will turn their heads to see who is driving this car. I picked this car for the sleek yet muscular body style that the newer models do not have. My best friend went online after I got this car and purchased a certified MB CLK 430 as well, but he failed to realize that the heated seats and halogen headlights weren't standard. The power of the 430 is amazing and often found myself flooring the gas pedal to feel the G force push lay me back.
I LOVE my New Used Car!!!
I purchased this vehicle used after totaling my 1998 C class. I love it! I picked this year specifically because of the body style. I prefer this style to the newer models which are much smaller. So far I've had no problems thanks to the former owner, who took such good care of it! I love the color (BLACK OPAL). It is a real head turner.
Shocked (in a good way)
I bought this car on the basis of it's looks and apparent condition from a dealer who had mixed reviews. I was shocked at the performance and condition of the car. The dealer did not misrepresent the car at all...the suspension needed some attention, the front bumper cover was cracked, but otherwise it drove really well. This car, which I bought in Florida, cost me a total of $6500 to purchase, ship, replace (the perfectly good) Florida performance tires, with all new season MSR Continentals, new shocks (std. Mercedes recommended shocks),upper and lower ball joints (my choice.). They were not "shot" but i prefer to know what I am driving on, and a trans flush. Car now runs like new. Engine purrs (had 146,700 miles when purchased), and has true sports car performance. I have owned eleven different Mercedes including (3) somewhat modified 16V Cossies, a 1990 500 SL,1 1982 450 SL, 1986 560 SL, 1989 300SE, 1977 230 SL, a 1993 500E (Mercedes claimed super-car from the 1990's, and often touted as one of if not the finest Mercedes ever built) and have driven many others of more recent vintage. I can honestly say this is the best driving handling factory stock Mercedes I have ever driven. Having had both a 500E (1993) and a 400E 1992, as well as the various SL's, this C class car blows them all away from the point of view of handling and power/performance. Any suggestion that the C series cars are inferior in handling to the E series suspended cars...is from the misinformed (at least based on the performance of this CLK Coupe). Based on the various reviews, I have seen on this model, it would seem the reliability of this car is well above the previous Mercedes standards I have enjoyed previously. (spoken from significant experience). In my opinion, this car is one of the greatest "sleepers" ever built.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
02 430 CLK, , THE GOOD & THE BAD
Ordered the car and waited 6 months for delivery. Anticipation may have heightened my expectations. I was a little disappointed with the car but like it more the more I drive it. German quailty and engineering are good but too rigid for me. MBs are supponse to hold their resale value and I'm hoping that it true.
