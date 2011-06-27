Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great til something breaks!
When I first got Heidi (yes, I named my clk430 Heidi), I was in love. The way this car takes turns, accelerates, and performs overall is amazing. Then, at a mere 77,000 miles- stuff started to break...the convertible top computer went out all the time, and eventually died (1400$ part), the cats needed to be replaced (1000$)...then after all that, the trans started slipping...after getting multiple quotes to fix all the problems and replace the trans, I was looking at about 5000$ worth of repairs. I made the choice to trade her in for the Lamborghini inspired Toyota mr2 spyder. The opinion of many mechanics was that the clks trans tends to die at 80k miles. Way too soon in my opinion.
A great car to drive
I've had convertibles for the last 30 years. This is by far the most fun to drive. The trunk is very small, but who cares. If you have golf clubs, throw them in the back seat. However, as other people have noted, the electrical systems leave a lot to be desired.
Rag top in the snow belt
A great year-round car. With snows on in winter drivability is excellent - we get 100" of snow a year. The top is very well insulated & quiet. On any sunny day above 55 degrees I have the top down. The wind screen does a great job of keeping the cabin serene and the heated seats keep you warm, that way you can focus on the excellent exhaust note. Mileage is good at 24MPG and 27MPG highway. This is a cruiser-not a sports car. Performance is adequate, not stellar. High speed cruising is addictive and one can blast to high speed and beyond without realizing it, even with the top down - It's that well designed. I targeted this car specifically over the new model as this one is designed by Bruno Sacco.
Clk review
Greay car. Dream car.
Excellent Drive ....Terrible Reliability
On performance I give it very high marks. However, mercedes cuts corners on quality. This is my second CLK. My first was plaqued with problems ranging from engine trouble (random stalling)to window failure. In fact, I couldn't sell it because mercedes couldn't not get the "check engine" light to go out. I was forced to trade it in. My second CLK has had one problem after another ranging from not starting, to seat controls, to air conditioning..the list goes on. The wood grain bleeds into the leather on the doors. Don't order the hands free phone. 50% of the time the car doesn't recognize the phone is plugged in and you are forced to pull over to reset the engine. Bad sound quality also
