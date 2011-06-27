Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Almost great!
AeroEng, 09/04/2019
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
There are few things to dislike about this car. It’s easiest to say what I don’t like since the list is shorter. I hate the way it shifts. Sloppy. Visibility to the rear is challenging. Rear seat comfort is nil. Trunk lid when open will cause a few headaches if not careful. Carpeting is pretty low class. Plastic I could do without. Everything else may cause you to notice but not mind what you don’t like
