Moving inside, the CLA 45 S Edition 1 features black microfiber upholstery and contrasting orange stitching covering much of the cabin, including the AMG Performance seats. Drivers grip an AMG Performance steering wheel in a mix of Nappa leather and microfiber. The illuminated doorsills have the AMG logo in red.

Mercedes doesn’t touch the CLA 45 S’ powertrain for the Edition 1. It still has the powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that gets the sedan to 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds flat, per Mercedes. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that sends power to an all-wheel-drive system.

At $82,345, the CLA 45 S Edition 1 costs quite a bit more than the standard model. The sport sedan without any options starts at $66,550. Meanwhile, speccing a regular CLA 45 with the amenities that Mercedes lists for the limited-run vehicle would be $76,850. That means the orange accents and badging will command a roughly $5,500 premium.