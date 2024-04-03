- Mercedes will only bring 25 examples of the limited-edition AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 to the United States.
- The body is painted in matte Manufaktur Mountain Grey Magno with unique orange accents.
The orange accent theme is continued inside the cabin.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 Brings Unique Styling to the Compact Sport Sedan
Mercedes is bringing just 25 examples of the Edition 1 to the United States
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 S is a seriously potent compact sport sedan, thanks to its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Now, the brand makes the four-door even more compelling by introducing the limited-production Edition 1 model. Enthusiasts need to act quickly and have deep pockets to get one of them, though. The German automaker is only bringing 25 examples to the United States, and prices start at $82,345 after the $1,150 destination fee.
To justify the hefty price, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 is painted in the pricey Manufaktur Mountain Grey Magno shade with a matte finish. Reddish orange accents had a pop of contrasting color to the front fascia, side sills and rear diffuser. The AMG logo and checkered flag adorn the vehicle’s lower flanks. The sedan rides on 19-inch forged aluminum wheels with a matte-black finish and a cross-spoke design.
Mercedes also loads the Edition 1 with features that are usually optional for the CLA 45 S. The AMG Night Package Plus includes dark trim for the front fascia, air intakes, mirror caps, window surrounds, side sills, grille bars and badges. The AMG Aerodynamics package adds a larger front splitter, a bigger rear spoiler and a revised diffuser.
Moving inside, the CLA 45 S Edition 1 features black microfiber upholstery and contrasting orange stitching covering much of the cabin, including the AMG Performance seats. Drivers grip an AMG Performance steering wheel in a mix of Nappa leather and microfiber. The illuminated doorsills have the AMG logo in red.
Mercedes doesn’t touch the CLA 45 S’ powertrain for the Edition 1. It still has the powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that gets the sedan to 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds flat, per Mercedes. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that sends power to an all-wheel-drive system.
At $82,345, the CLA 45 S Edition 1 costs quite a bit more than the standard model. The sport sedan without any options starts at $66,550. Meanwhile, speccing a regular CLA 45 with the amenities that Mercedes lists for the limited-run vehicle would be $76,850. That means the orange accents and badging will command a roughly $5,500 premium.
Edmunds says
The limited availability of the Edition 1 might appeal to the most diehard of AMG enthusiasts, but the $81K price for Mercedes’ entry-level car is a hard pill to swallow.