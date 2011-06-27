Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

A Lifetime Dream Car ardeevin , 02/22/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned many dream cars including a Ferrari, muscle cars like the SVT Mustang, classic muscle cars like the 1970 442 Olds W-30, beautiful cars like the mid-60s Corvette coupes and I can say without hesitation that the 2005 CL 55 AMG surpasses all of them in every category and I will not likely ever part with my car. I have owned it for 7 years now, my extended warranty ran out last September and I am still loving the car as much or more as the day I bought it. It is still a major head-turner every time I take it out which indicates to me that the design of the car is timeless so could be considered as "automotive art" on top of all the other benefits. Treat yourself and get one. Report Abuse

Best buy used car ever! jet1rno , 07/02/2014 CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Some call the CL55 AMG the depreciation king, and if I had bought one new I might agree, however there is more to the story than depreciation. The Cl 55 AMG is FULL of technology and admittedly if you buy a bad one you will be most unhappy so how do you avoid that? Pay a couple of hundred dollars before you buy one to have it pre-purchase inspected buy a Mercedes Benz dealer. This will save you time and major grief. If the owner refuses to allow this just say goodby. If it is a price "to good to be true" it probably will need a lot of TLC. Avoid boy racer modified cars, this car needs VERY FEW mods if any at all!

CL55 AMG Jennifer C Frantz , 05/15/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is beautiful to look at and even more awesome to drive. It seats four adults technically, although the backseat can be a tad small for two good sized adults. I have had some minor problems with the vehicle however. Some material coming apart on the interior, a trunk lid that malfunctioned but was fixed, the door handle latch has become unattached. The response from Mercedes has been wonderful though.

Best car ever RonH , 11/20/2016 CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the best car i have ever owned and it is overall an incredible value. I bought it when it was 2 years old with 20K miles on it and I have now owned it for 10 years and put 75K miles on it. A few key points. This car is definitely an exotic in terms of handling and speed but it is also incredibly comfortable. In the 10 years i have owned it a few things have broken but there has been no major cost and it runs and looks like new. There is nothing finer than punching it from a standing start and having the supercharger wail and get you to 60 in just over 4 second. The car is my daily driver and i will own it forever. By the way, i also own a Ferrari 612 and a Porsche Macan GTS. The CL55 is by far the best of the bunch as a drivers car. The car really doesnt need any dressing up and i have kept it basically stock (which is easy since the car at the time it was made had every high tech option known to mankind) but i recently rewarded it for being so kind to me with some 19 inch Brabus wheels, really wide Michelin Super Sports and a 1.5 inch lowering kit. It looks incredible and handles incredibly and i would recommend this to everyone. Wish i had done it years ago.