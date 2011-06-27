  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.4
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

CL500

ernesto, 06/26/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

First of all the car is nice inside out. Mechanically i expect better from German manufacturers. Why cant they build a car with German quality and Japan reliability? Anything goes wrong with this car minimum $500 to fix.

She is a beauty!

eastcostbenz, 09/01/2004
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a great car! picked it up last week from FL and drove it up about 1,200 miles to the east coast, despite the long drive, it was a breeze, the car felt rock solid, noise road was minimum considering the fact I had 19 inch tires on it. It handels beautifuly, the engine is responsive enough when you need it to be, and make no mistake about it, you feel like you "own" the road when you are behind the wheels. Great car, it won't handle like my 540i, but that's not what this car is for. By the way I was averaging about 23MPG highway driving and that's not bad for for a 5L V8.

2004 CL500

cincy1, 12/11/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The CL500 comes close to meeting my expectations. Most features of this uber-machine are on a par with any super coupe on the planet. The exterior styling is elegant but understated. The engine and drivetrain are beyond comparison. The interior improvements over all other MB models sold me on the car. I am still disappointed that the floor carpeting and headliner material is less luxurious than my previous Lexus LS430. The dash (all leather), the seats, the center console and the instrument cluster are all amazing manifestations of the art of automotive design. Well done MB.

ELECTRONICS PROBLEMS ON ''CL''

CLAUDE, 02/29/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

ABC FAILT TWICE WINDOW GLASS HAD DIFFERENT COLORS SOME NOISE UNDER HOOD

CL 55 AMG KOMPRESSOR

cmdierickx, 03/27/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The most awsome car on the planet to drive. A sport car that can seat the whole family (if you have a family of 4:-)

