2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
New car

Mark, 10/12/2019
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Great car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great sportscar

KOLBY, 04/09/2020
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Don't be fooled by the 255 Hp. This car is peppy, and fun to drive, (This opinion from a MKZ owner with the 400hp engine.) This little coupe pushes me back into the cozy leather seats, everytime my lovely wife floors the fun pedal. Build quality is excellent, everything works as it should and everyone at Temecula MB was Awesome!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
