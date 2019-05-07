2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Interior is impeccably crafted
- Many available cutting-edge features
- Exterior styling turns heads everywhere
- Multiple high-horsepower powertrains available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
- Stiff standard suspension
- More power for C 300 and C 43 trims
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- The C 350e hybrid is no longer available
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Rolling back the roof on what is essentially the C-Class coupe model, the Cabriolet gets the same interior and performance treatments as its coupe and sedan counterparts. It also suits a wide range of tastes, from those who want a simple and elegant car for daily driving to those who set aside four figures every year for new tires.
For 2019, the C-Class convertible gets a variety of updates, including restyled headlights and taillights, increased engine power, updated technology including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-inch infotainment display on all models. Minor changes, but they keep the C-Class on pace with the quick styling and tech evolutions of its primary BMW and Audi rivals.
If there's one area we wish Mercedes would devote some time, it's to the ride quality of the standard suspension. Its stiffness is the only thing that feels out of place on the C-Class. And while not an absolute deal-breaker, it dampens an otherwise outstanding overall effort. It's disappointing that Mercedes no longer offers the convertible with an optional air suspension.
Elegant style, an impeccably crafted interior, and a wealth of technology have kept the C-Class a step ahead of its rivals. And the Cabriolet brings it all out into the light.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class convertible (Cabriolet) is available in five trim levels: C 300, C 300 4Matic (all-wheel-drive), AMG C 43, AMG C 63, and AMG C 63 S.
The C 300 and C 300 4Matic come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, a power-folding fabric top, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, and keyless ignition and entry.
Standard interior features include dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), and heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory settings.
Cabin technology centers around a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a console-mounted dial controller. You also get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual USB ports, and an audio system with HD radio. The Airscarf system, which blows warm air on the neck and shoulders of front passengers, and a removable wind blocker also come standard.
Enhanced safety features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, and a drowsy driver alert.
Options abound for the C-Class Cabriolet, both in packaged bundles and as stand-alone items. The Premium package adds power-folding mirrors, a premium Burmester sound system with satellite radio, and the Aircap, a windshield-mounted deflector that directs airflow over passengers' heads when the top is down.
The Multimedia package adds a navigation system and enhanced voice controls, and the Parking Assistance package adds a surround-view parking camera and a self-parking system. There's also the Driver Assistance package that collects Mercedes' latest safety aids in one group. These include adaptive cruise control, a self-steering system, lane keeping assist, navigation-based speed limit assist, and a host of other systems to help prevent collisions.
Stand-alone options include various 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, leather upholstery, a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless device charging, and a digital gauge cluster.
For the most part, AMG C 43 models come standard with the Premium package features, along with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers and unique interior trim.
The AMG C 63 and C 63 S are widely similar with the exception of the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a high-performance nine-speed automatic transmission and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The C 63 models are rear-wheel-drive only.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great car
Don't be fooled by the 255 Hp. This car is peppy, and fun to drive, (This opinion from a MKZ owner with the 400hp engine.) This little coupe pushes me back into the cozy leather seats, everytime my lovely wife floors the fun pedal. Build quality is excellent, everything works as it should and everyone at Temecula MB was Awesome!
Features & Specs
|C 300 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$51,850
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$53,850
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$83,800
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$63,650
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Warns the driver audibly and will apply the brakes if it senses a front collision.
- Surround-View System
- Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces to avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class back.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
This C-Class generation is right in the middle of its life cycle, but the 3 Series has just undergone a full redesign. As a result, the new BMW benefits from all of the latest technological advances. The difference between the two is most evident in regard to infotainment since the C-Class lacks Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system. In terms of driving, the BMW has a bias toward performance while the Mercedes represents more classic luxury.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4
Between the sporty BMW and the luxurious C-Class is the Audi A4 that splits the difference in many ways. The A4's understated styling and interior embody modern chic, and there's enough up-to-date tech to please early adopters. Performance is quite good, and stepping up to the S4 will have you competing with the AMG C 43.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 is the new kid in the class with enough performance to challenge any of its rivals and plenty of standard features, and it benefits from a very generous warranty. On the other hand, the back seats aren't as spacious as those in the competition and some interior elements are shared with parent company Hyundai. The Genesis G70 delivers a lot for the money, but there are still some parts that bring you back to reality.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:
- More power for C 300 and C 43 trims
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- The C 350e hybrid is no longer available
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,850.
Other versions include:
- C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $51,850
- C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $53,850
- AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $83,800
- AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $63,650
- AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $76,100
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible is offered in the following styles: C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 C-Class Convertible 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 C-Class Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 C-Class Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including C 300, C 300 4MATIC, AMG C 63 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] C-Class Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible C-Class Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,237.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,032.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible and all available trim types: C 300, C 300 4MATIC, AMG C 63 S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2020
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- 2019 Portofino