2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible Exterior. European Model with Exterior Lighting Package Shown.
7.6/10 Expert Rating
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible Exterior. European Model with AMG Line w/Night Package Shown.
+144
(7)

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible
MSRP Range: $51,850 - $83,800

Select a trim

Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?

If you consider yourself a driving enthusiast, the AMG C 43's turbo six-cylinder and sport-tuned suspension promise plenty of thrills on an open road. But if you just need an elegant daily driver, the C 300 is the best bet. It still offers plenty of power, sensible fuel economy, and a wealth of options so you can tailor to taste. Only the most power-hungry of enthusiasts need consider the AMG C 63 trims.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Interior is impeccably crafted
  • Many available cutting-edge features
  • Exterior styling turns heads everywhere
  • Multiple high-horsepower powertrains available
Cons
  • Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
  • Stiff standard suspension
What's new
  • More power for C 300 and C 43 trims
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
  • The C 350e hybrid is no longer available
  • Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Rolling back the roof on what is essentially the C-Class coupe model, the Cabriolet gets the same interior and performance treatments as its coupe and sedan counterparts. It also suits a wide range of tastes, from those who want a simple and elegant car for daily driving to those who set aside four figures every year for new tires.

For 2019, the C-Class convertible gets a variety of updates, including restyled headlights and taillights, increased engine power, updated technology including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-inch infotainment display on all models. Minor changes, but they keep the C-Class on pace with the quick styling and tech evolutions of its primary BMW and Audi rivals.

If there's one area we wish Mercedes would devote some time, it's to the ride quality of the standard suspension. Its stiffness is the only thing that feels out of place on the C-Class. And while not an absolute deal-breaker, it dampens an otherwise outstanding overall effort. It's disappointing that Mercedes no longer offers the convertible with an optional air suspension.

Elegant style, an impeccably crafted interior, and a wealth of technology have kept the C-Class a step ahead of its rivals. And the Cabriolet brings it all out into the light.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class convertible (Cabriolet) is available in five trim levels: C 300, C 300 4Matic (all-wheel-drive), AMG C 43, AMG C 63, and AMG C 63 S.

The C 300 and C 300 4Matic come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, a power-folding fabric top, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, and keyless ignition and entry.

Standard interior features include dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), and heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory settings.

Cabin technology centers around a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a console-mounted dial controller. You also get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual USB ports, and an audio system with HD radio. The Airscarf system, which blows warm air on the neck and shoulders of front passengers, and a removable wind blocker also come standard.

Enhanced safety features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, and a drowsy driver alert.

Options abound for the C-Class Cabriolet, both in packaged bundles and as stand-alone items. The Premium package adds power-folding mirrors, a premium Burmester sound system with satellite radio, and the Aircap, a windshield-mounted deflector that directs airflow over passengers' heads when the top is down.

The Multimedia package adds a navigation system and enhanced voice controls, and the Parking Assistance package adds a surround-view parking camera and a self-parking system. There's also the Driver Assistance package that collects Mercedes' latest safety aids in one group. These include adaptive cruise control, a self-steering system, lane keeping assist, navigation-based speed limit assist, and a host of other systems to help prevent collisions.

Stand-alone options include various 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, leather upholstery, a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless device charging, and a digital gauge cluster.

For the most part, AMG C 43 models come standard with the Premium package features, along with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers and unique interior trim.

The AMG C 63 and C 63 S are widely similar with the exception of the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a high-performance nine-speed automatic transmission and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The C 63 models are rear-wheel-drive only.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz C 300 convertible (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
The C 300 Cabriolet drives just as well as you'd expect. It places few demands on the driver, yet it still has plenty of power and decent handling. If performance is paramount, you will be considerably better served by the AMG C 43 variant.

Acceleration

8.0
The C 300's engine provides a broad wave of torque around town and has more than adequate power for passing slower traffic. This convertible is sufficiently quick, but power delivery at full throttle is peaky and not as linear as we'd like.

Braking

8.0
The C 300 has an easy and light pedal in casual driving yet is composed and controllable under moderately hard braking. Emergency stopping distances are short.

Steering

8.0
The steering effort is appropriately light in parking lots and firms up on the highway for greater stability. It's very precise and predictable, and it provides a decent amount of feedback for a luxury-focused car.

Handling

7.5
The body is well-controlled in most situations, but inevitably the weight of the C 300 will override the hard work of the tires and suspension. Still, there's sufficient stability to instill driver confidence on almost any road.

Drivability

8.0
The nine-speed automatic in the C 300 performs with luxury-car smoothness in everyday situations. The automatic engine stop-start system's operation is more noticeable than we'd like it to be. That's due to both the sound of the starter and the way the engine rocks the car when it comes to life.

Comfort

7.0
Luxury convertibles should be just as good with the top up as they are down. Alas, in the C-Class, passengers with longer hair might get a little tired of all the buffeting with the top down, and cooler nights can prove too much for the heater. Our test vehicle's optional wheels diminished ride quality.

Seat comfort

8.5
The standard 10-way power front seats offer enough adjustment to allow drivers of any size and shape to find their optimal setting. The padding is firm, but the well-contoured surfaces make them comfortable for hours on end. Lateral support is more than adequate for the cornering limits of this car.

Ride comfort

6.0
The optional 19-inch wheel and tire package does the ride quality no favors. Rough surfaces are translated into the cabin with both noise and vibrations. The standard tire package should be a better fit considering the relaxed and luxurious character of the car.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The convertible top does an excellent job of reducing wind and road noise to just above noticeable levels. With the top down, buffeting is moderate, even with the optional Aircap system deployed. Disappointingly, the C 300 produces quite a bit of body shudder and shake when driving over broken roads and sharp bumps.

Climate control

7.0
With the well-insulated top up, the C 300 stays remarkably comfortable in all conditions. With it down, the window of comfort narrows considerably, especially on cooler days. The Airscarf system loses effectiveness over 35 miles an hour, and air turbulence can quickly override the heater.

Interior

8.0
The C-Class' interior impresses with a graceful center stack and a simple layout afforded by minimal buttons. However, this lack of buttons also means you'll need to use the digital interface more. Most other interior aspects are typical for a luxurious convertible coupe, and we found the driving position to be ideal.

Ease of use

8.0
The cockpit has a simple and elegant layout, and the controls are logically placed. The secondary controls, however, require some digging through the display screen interface, and the menu structure can take a while to become familiar with if you haven't spent time in a Mercedes.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The long doors allow easy access to the front seats, and the seat-belt presenter eliminates the need to twist and reach for it. Rear-seat access is impeded with the top up, and the power front seats take a while to move forward to give rear-seat occupants a way in.

Driving position

8.5
There are enough adjustments and range within those adjustments to ensure drivers of any size and shape will find their optimal position.

Roominess

7.5
The front seats are spacious enough for taller adults as the cockpit wraps around them without feeling confining. The rear seats are a bit difficult to access, and legroom is tight for the average adult. They are better suited for children. The dark-colored top makes sitting in the back feel claustrophobic.

Visibility

7.5
Forward visibility is decent thanks to well-shaped roof pillars. With the top up, the small glass rear window and encroaching rear headrests limit what you can see. But as far as convertibles go, it's not bad.

Quality

8.5
The materials used and sturdy construction exceed expectations. The overall interior design gives off a bit more old-school luxury vibe than what you'll find in some other luxury convertibles.

Utility

6.5
It should come as no surprise that you will need to make sacrifices with a convertible when it comes to utility. It's the price you pay for open-air motoring, and the C 300 Cabriolet comes in about average on most fronts in this category.

Small-item storage

7.5
The cabin doesn't have a lot of bins and pockets, but the ones that exist are adequately sized for your personal items. The cupholder bin can also hold a smartphone. The USB ports are awkwardly located in the center armrest bin.

Cargo space

6.0
With only 8.8 cubic feet of trunk capacity, the Cabriolet is restrictive when it comes to space and smaller than competitors. Carry-on luggage will fit with some jostling, but anything bigger will need to occupy the rear seats. The rear seats do not fold to accommodate longer objects placed in the trunk.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
As is typical with most convertibles in this class, a rear-facing child seat simply will not fit if the front passenger seat is occupied. Thankfully, the anchors are clearly marked and easy to tether to. But due to rear-seat access, getting a car seat in and out would be an arduous task.

Technology

8.5
The thoroughly modern Mercedes COMAND system has a bit of a learning curve but offers excellent graphics and responds to touchpads, a control wheel or buttons. The optional 12.3-inch display and Burmester audio system are impressive.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Thanks to crisp graphics, the optional 12.3-inch display makes for one of the most legible navigation systems on sale today. When combined with optional live traffic updates, it's almost invaluable. Our test car was equipped with the optional Burmester audio system, which produces excellent sound quality.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. That said, the COMAND infotainment system is perfectly good at controlling mobile music devices.

Driver aids

8.0
The handful of advanced safety features are appropriately sensitive so as not to trigger false alarms. The rear camera view is about average for the class in a variety of lighting conditions.

Voice control

8.0
Though the C-Class lacks Mercedes-Benz's new MBUX system, the older voice recognition system is accurate, even with the top down at highway speeds. It understands more natural language, rather than the robotic chunks that systems usually prompt you with.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5 star reviews: 72%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, New car
Mark,
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Great car

5 out of 5 stars, Great sportscar
KOLBY,
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Don't be fooled by the 255 Hp. This car is peppy, and fun to drive, (This opinion from a MKZ owner with the 400hp engine.) This little coupe pushes me back into the cozy leather seats, everytime my lovely wife floors the fun pedal. Build quality is excellent, everything works as it should and everyone at Temecula MB was Awesome!

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

C 300 2dr Convertible features & specs
C 300 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$51,850
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$53,850
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible features & specs
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$83,800
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$63,650
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:

Collision Prevention Assist
Warns the driver audibly and will apply the brakes if it senses a front collision.
Surround-View System
Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces to avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
Active Blind-Spot Assist
Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class back.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series

This C-Class generation is right in the middle of its life cycle, but the 3 Series has just undergone a full redesign. As a result, the new BMW benefits from all of the latest technological advances. The difference between the two is most evident in regard to infotainment since the C-Class lacks Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system. In terms of driving, the BMW has a bias toward performance while the Mercedes represents more classic luxury.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & BMW 3 Series features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4

Between the sporty BMW and the luxurious C-Class is the Audi A4 that splits the difference in many ways. The A4's understated styling and interior embody modern chic, and there's enough up-to-date tech to please early adopters. Performance is quite good, and stepping up to the S4 will have you competing with the AMG C 43.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & Audi A4 features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 is the new kid in the class with enough performance to challenge any of its rivals and plenty of standard features, and it benefits from a very generous warranty. On the other hand, the back seats aren't as spacious as those in the competition and some interior elements are shared with parent company Hyundai. The Genesis G70 delivers a lot for the money, but there are still some parts that bring you back to reality.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & Genesis G70 features
