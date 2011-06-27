Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 Consumer Reviews

Utah Ryan , 08/17/2018 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Beautiful car. Very good power for a v6. Convertible is so much fun. Like most the trunks are smaller. A owned a 2015 C400 so the engine is similar along with most interior and body aspects. The upgraded exaust is a must. Snap crackle and pop. In Sports plus the gas mileage is poor. I paid close to 80k with all the options. Thought about the 63s cab but the all wheel drive was a draw in case I need to drive in weather and especially snow.