Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
C-300 Sport Great Value
I just turned in my 2010 E350 Coupe for the C300 Sport 4Matic for weather issues. While it doesn't have the speed of the E350 (which of course, it is not meant to), it is spry and actually more fun to drive as the car has no blind spots and you can zip in an out of city traffic with ease. (I am 5' 3" and can see over the roof.) I love it!!! Great traction on wet roads and the ECO option and the gas mileage are added benefits. Kept the same Panoramic Roof and stero system as I had in the E350. Couldn't be more pleased. I came from having BMWs and Volvos and Mercedes does it right!!
class all it's own
I purchased my 2013 C300 luxury 4matic in November of 2012. The new dash redesign inspired by the E-Class was a big improvement over the old design. The ext and int fit and finish is flawless. Great V6 acceleration. The ride is firm, smooth & quiet. The opt leather seats are firm & comfortable but lack a full range of adjustment for the front seat bottoms. I get 27-30 mpg on the highway. 7 spd trans shifts smoothly. Nav system works well. Blind spot warning feature is excellent. Get the keyless go feature. Glove box is to small. The blue tooth phone system is very clear to the person being called. The last C-Class to be built in Germany for the US market. A car to keep for a long time.
Used to love the car, but so unreliable...
I used to love the car until recently, but I now cannot wait to get out of my lease. It is the perfect size for me, comfortable, easy to navigate, and have everything I need. However, I clearly got a defect car with a bad ignition system. The car is only 15 month old, and I got it as a brand new. I have less than 5,300 miles on it. Everything was fine for the first 1 year. Then in this April, I drove 30 miles away from my home, and parked on the side street for coffee. When I came back, I was not able to turn on the engine, and MB Roadside Assistance told me that the key didnÂt recognize my car. I had to wait for 3 hours to get my car towed. It took 2 weeks for MB to replace the igni
A quantum leap!
I traded in my Subaru Forester for this 2013 C 300 Sport just a few weeks ago and it was like taking a quantum leap up the luxury ladder. I drive over 1000 miles a week in New York and while the Subbie is a great winter car, it is not a long-distance cruiser. Initially I was looking at Infiniti, BMW, Audi, etc. as options feeling MBs were too expensive and exclusive for my budget. I looked online at my local MB dealer for a CPO car in my budget and was shocked when I came across this C 300 Sport. Within a week I was driving off the lot. What sold me on the car wasn't so much the name, but build quality, luxury, performance, ride and of course the price. I realize comparing the Forester to a C 300 is a bit cheeky, but I have to admit, the MB "entry" level sedan is quite nice. I read reviews that the Nav is hard to use and the ergo-dynamics are poor...I guess it depends on your reference point. I absolutely love this car! Sure, I would change a few things like having the rear seats fold down or moving the Aux/USB ports out of the center console; but these are annoyances I can live with. The jury is still out on reliability and overall cost of ownership, however I feel confident that my experience will be positive.
Great all around car
I recently purchased a used C250 Sport a few weeks ago and I have to admit that my expectations for the car was relatively low considering it was not an E, S, or ML. This car came with the premium 1 package and the lighting technology package. The premium 1 package comes with the Harmon Kardon 7.1 surround sound, which honestly is the best sound that I have heard come from a car before and I am an avid Bose consumer. The lighting package comes with the adaptive HID headlights and adaptive high beam technology that reacts to oncoming traffic and dims accordingly. Whats more is that I read some of the reviews people gave the car and saw that people were disappointed with performance and the fact that there was lack of leg room in the rear. To begin, this is in no way a BMW 335i or M3. Mercedes has always considered luxury over sport and adds the sport package for those who want a spirited drive, not a drifting at the intersections drive. The power and transmission are geared for a more economical drive to conserve fuel and utilize torque over horsepower, this is noted by the fact that the car always starts in economy mode. In addition, the leg room is decent and I am 5'10". While it is not the most spacious, it is also not an E-class which according to the side-by-side comparison on edmunds,com only adds 2, yes 2 whole inches to the rear leg room. Not enough to spend an added 5-6K. Overall, the car is what you would expect from a compact 4-door with great fuel economy, I average 33-35MPG at 75mph, while using cruise control and 20-25 in city driving, depending on traffic. This car is what you could expect for a 25-30K compact in it's class and if you are expecting a sporty drive with gearing and power specifically for pulling on the driver next to you, then you should consider a BMW 3-series or Infinity G37.
