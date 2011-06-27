Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
c63 bullet
.................., 05/23/2008
people didnt thinkthat its real what about the new engine of the amg and the rocket acceletation of the car.
It's a good car
The Scientist, 06/06/2008
I was looking for a new car for a good while. I was about to get the new Lexus ISF but then I came across the C63. Daammmmmm. First of all it has a very clean look. The exterior has a good blend of sporty and luxurious. The interior is also very nice. A very clean and luxurious look. However I'm not too sure about the bucket seats. Though the leather is absolutely gorgeous, I feel the seats could have been more comfortable. There ok though, some people really like them. The best part is the engine. It has superpowers.
