Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2006 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG172121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg18/27 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.295.2/442.8 mi.295.2/426.4 mi.
Combined MPG172121
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Fuel tank capacityno16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm181 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l2.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5750 rpm201 hp @ 6200 rpm228 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesnono
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
320 watts stereo outputyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
13 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesnono
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyesno
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
power steeringnoyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
wood trim on center consolenonoyes
wood trim on doorsnonoyes
wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
10 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
sport front seatsyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
4 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
bucket front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Front track59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.
Length181.8 in.178.4 in.178.2 in.
Curb weight3540 lbs.3405 lbs.3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.55.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.7 cu.ft.97.7 cu.ft.97.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear track58.0 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Alabaster White
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Alabaster White
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Royal Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
245/35R Z tiresyesnono
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesno
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
245/40R Z tiresnoyesno
205/55R H tiresnonoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
All season tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
