Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

A Practical Daily Driver AMG Mo , 09/17/2017 C55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is quick, and I mean scary quick. My C55 is my first AMG and let me say in one year I have put 21,000 hard miles and it’s been an absolute dream to drive and ultra reliable. Accelerates rapidly and corner very well considering its nose heavy. In the time of owning the car never have I seen one check engine light at all. Previous owner didn’t have much work done to it. I took precaution and did a tune up with the spark plugs, coils, and engine and tranny mounts and that’s it. This AMG is just a sleeper and problem free. I have run against many cars and it hasn’t failed me once. Being my daily driver city I have gotten 15 and high way 21 MPG. On 5 long trips to L.A from the San Francisco’s Area this Guy has done 25 MPG with 3 passengers at 75MPH. The benefit of owning this car is you don’t have to worry about a super charger Wearing down or the air suspension because the C class never came with it which saves thousands compared to the E55 AMG. At 160,000 miles maybe it has lost 5 horsepower Max. I driver it everyday and forget how many miles it has.Great reliability and quality for a 11 year old car hands down with out a doubt. I highly recommend these AMG as a starter as they will always leave a good impression like the other Line ups. Only disadvantage is they do burn a bit of oil and that’s it. I had the navigation, heated seats, and rear folding seats and everything including the command interface worked easily and excellent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"iron fist in a velvet glove" fooe , 06/17/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I originally bought this vehicle because my wife would not let me buy a E39 M5 due to the manual transmission, so I had resigned myself to a life of commuting boredom without my beloved 3rd pedal. "At least I'll have the big V8 to listen to while I wait for the transmission to catch up to my right foot" I thought. Well, I was wrong. The AMG SpeedShift is extremely impressive in daily use; it is very rarely in the wrong gear and is tuned for an enthusiast driver. Sport mode is very entertaining and Comfort isn't a blatant sacrifice to the EPA mileage gods. This, coupled with the prodigious amounts of torque and deep exhaust note, make for an entertaining drive even in traffic. Report Abuse

C55 Amazing Power - Everything else???? flatout7 , 02/07/2006 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Nothing else can compare this this car's power. That is about where it ends for me. Within two weeks of delivery the remote access FOB features quit working and the radio was in a constant state of static and random on off behavior. A warranty trip to the dealer and the radio was fixed and they said the keyless access was fixed as well. The keyless access quit working two days later and this was followed by a HUGE transmission fluid leak in my garage and a mysterious flapping sound coming from the engine compartment. Back to the dealer again. They advised they leak in the tranny was a common problem and they could not find the mysterious noise after numerious attempts. Report Abuse

My first AMG doorman , 04/21/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my C55AMG from a friend and I am very happy that I did. Incredibly fun to drive, has a sports car feel with a European sedan look. It is a real sleeper except to those who know AMG, and I am surprised how many people know AMG. Ride is a bit stiff but the handling makes up for it. I'm getting 22+mpg on the road and 19mpg around town if I'm not on the gas. Report Abuse