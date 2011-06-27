Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hatchback Consumer Reviews
c coupe 230 compressor hatch
luv this car, it is everything and more we could have wanted. thank you again mercedes for building this wonderful affordable sports car.
LOVE THIS BENZ
Using it for state to state trips and it is a pleasure to drive. It stores quite a bit of cargo with the back seats folded down. The car seems to fit you when you are driving long hours and miles. To be honest I bought it for its looks but when I got it I had to suddenly press it into long distance trips and it excelled. I have had no problems but maybe the tires seem to be wearing out a little early but if that is the only drawback I will gladly by new tires. It is fast and turns on a dime and brakes with the best.
Better than I expected
I bought this car certified from dealership with the extra year warranty and remainder of factory maint. I bought sight unseen over internet but had test drove one locally. It's black with black which I think is a great color for this car. First impressions: Roomier than looks on outside. Great pickup, esp when you use the manual shift feature that comes with automatics. Fun to drive and handles corners and curves like a bimmer. It's definitely has 'riding on rails' feel. It came with performance tires and 17 inch rims which are amazing on drive smooth roads. The problems are snow and bumpy roads. All and all am happy every time I get in and start her up.
Love it!
I look so good in this car! Love the emblem. Cloth seat not such a good investment and handling in rain/snow can get a little scary. Overall, the car drives very well. It was purchased as a certified used & came with an amazing warranty. All service is free. There was an issue with the carbon intake valves that they said had been occuring so be aware, but thanks to my warranty that was also fixed for free. It has been an ease in every aspect.
Nothing to Complain About
With over 167,000 miles on my 2004 and synthetic Mobil 1 oil since the beginning my car is my second home and more reliable than most of my so called friends. Commuting, traveling, or just cruising is a delight in my C230 nicknamed "Jett" (supercharger). My first Mercedes when I turned 40 and will not be my last. Would love to get the 4-door version in the future. Buy it you won't be disappointed, if you take care of it.
