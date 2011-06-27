Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG2220
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/426.4 mi.295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG2220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm199 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.8 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5500 rpm194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.177.4 in.
Curb weight3150 lbs.3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
