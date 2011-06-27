Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Rock Solid car estate1997 , 03/25/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The best of 3 SEL's we have owned over the last 20 years. Repairs have been regular oil and filter changes , brakes, and one problem window over the last four years. Our mechanic says ignore the power steering pump leak and live with it. Fuel mileage is the best we have had. 15 around town and 20 to 22 on longer trips. We run regular fuel but we don't hot rod it. I have always purchased around 100K and run them to 200K plus then basically give them away. Pay extra for good tires. It is worth it in ride and handling. Look for one that is really clean and cared for. It is worth the search. Have fun and enjoy it. Report Abuse

Best Car I ever owned D. McNeel , 01/05/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Best car I ever owned. Dependable, hugs the road, sturdy, comfortable to drive. Fourteen years and very few problems outside of regular maintenance. Fabulous car.

ONE OF THE BEST CARS EVER BUILT johnfitch , 08/15/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Safe and reliable . It is a fun car to drive, comfortable and so smooth. I bought this car for my dad who insisted on the very best in quality. My dad recently passed away and unfortunately I now need to sell the car. Clean and cared for. Looks and drives like new . If you know anyone who would appreciate this soon to be classic, they may contact me at houdini-magic@webtv.net

Luxury liner mike , 02/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful These cars drive like a cloud on the highway great for long cruises very comfortable almost like sitting in an easy chair with full position controls. Ample power with the 560 engine and great handling for a car this size, very quiet and smooth ride probably better than the new ones made in North America