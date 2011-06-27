Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Rock Solid car
The best of 3 SEL's we have owned over the last 20 years. Repairs have been regular oil and filter changes , brakes, and one problem window over the last four years. Our mechanic says ignore the power steering pump leak and live with it. Fuel mileage is the best we have had. 15 around town and 20 to 22 on longer trips. We run regular fuel but we don't hot rod it. I have always purchased around 100K and run them to 200K plus then basically give them away. Pay extra for good tires. It is worth it in ride and handling. Look for one that is really clean and cared for. It is worth the search. Have fun and enjoy it.
Best Car I ever owned
Best car I ever owned. Dependable, hugs the road, sturdy, comfortable to drive. Fourteen years and very few problems outside of regular maintenance. Fabulous car.
ONE OF THE BEST CARS EVER BUILT
Safe and reliable . It is a fun car to drive, comfortable and so smooth. I bought this car for my dad who insisted on the very best in quality. My dad recently passed away and unfortunately I now need to sell the car. Clean and cared for. Looks and drives like new . If you know anyone who would appreciate this soon to be classic, they may contact me at houdini-magic@webtv.net
Luxury liner
These cars drive like a cloud on the highway great for long cruises very comfortable almost like sitting in an easy chair with full position controls. Ample power with the 560 engine and great handling for a car this size, very quiet and smooth ride probably better than the new ones made in North America
Great Car
A great example of great design and manufacturing prowess, this is a solid car that is safe, reliable, and extremely durable. It's 12 years later and I still see many of them on the road.
Sponsored cars related to the 560-Class
Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner