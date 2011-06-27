  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
  4. Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
  5. Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 560-Class
5(92%)4(8%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
13 reviews
Write a review
See all 560-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$837 - $1,797
Used 560-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Rock Solid car

estate1997, 03/25/2011
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The best of 3 SEL's we have owned over the last 20 years. Repairs have been regular oil and filter changes , brakes, and one problem window over the last four years. Our mechanic says ignore the power steering pump leak and live with it. Fuel mileage is the best we have had. 15 around town and 20 to 22 on longer trips. We run regular fuel but we don't hot rod it. I have always purchased around 100K and run them to 200K plus then basically give them away. Pay extra for good tires. It is worth it in ride and handling. Look for one that is really clean and cared for. It is worth the search. Have fun and enjoy it.

Report Abuse

Best Car I ever owned

D. McNeel, 01/05/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Best car I ever owned. Dependable, hugs the road, sturdy, comfortable to drive. Fourteen years and very few problems outside of regular maintenance. Fabulous car.

Report Abuse

ONE OF THE BEST CARS EVER BUILT

johnfitch, 08/15/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Safe and reliable . It is a fun car to drive, comfortable and so smooth. I bought this car for my dad who insisted on the very best in quality. My dad recently passed away and unfortunately I now need to sell the car. Clean and cared for. Looks and drives like new . If you know anyone who would appreciate this soon to be classic, they may contact me at houdini-magic@webtv.net

Report Abuse

Luxury liner

mike, 02/17/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

These cars drive like a cloud on the highway great for long cruises very comfortable almost like sitting in an easy chair with full position controls. Ample power with the 560 engine and great handling for a car this size, very quiet and smooth ride probably better than the new ones made in North America

Report Abuse

Great Car

cy, 01/11/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A great example of great design and manufacturing prowess, this is a solid car that is safe, reliable, and extremely durable. It's 12 years later and I still see many of them on the road.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 560-Classes for sale

Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles